Murder complaint vs Maguindanao del Norte governor, husband trashed

Maguindanao Gel Norte Governor Ainee Sinsuat and her husband Lester, the mayor of Datu Odin Sinsuat town

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Prosecutors dismissed the murder complaint filed against Maguindanao del Norte Governor Ainee Sinsuat, her husband Lester, and more than 30 others in connection to the broad daylight assassination of a political rival in Datu Odin Sinsuat town a few months after the 2022 elections.

Lawyer Valerie Patac-Añober, who also serves as the spokesperson of the Sinsuat couple, announced over the weekend that the Maguindanao Prosecutor’s Office rejected the complaint due to a lack of evidence and probable cause.

The murder complaint was filed by the family of former barangay chairman Jamael Sinsuat who was shot dead near a police station in Datu Odin Sinsuat town last September.

Jamael, a former barangay chairman of Poblacion Dalican in Datu Odin Sinsuat, had challenged his nephew and the governor’s husband, Lester, during the 2022 mayoral race in Datu Odin Sinsuat, the capital of the new Maguindanao del Norte province.

Tragedy struck when the defeated mayoral candidate was shot while he was leaving a mosque after Friday prayers with a companion, who was also wounded in the attack by a lone gunman on September 30, 2022. Despite efforts to save him, Jamael died on the way to the hospital.

The suspected shooter, who remained unidentified to this day, was later found dead near the crime scene.

Later in the day, another nephew of Jamael, Darius, was shot and wounded in a separate incident.

The Sinsuats are well-known in the two Maguindanao provinces as part of a ruling political clan, and the assassination caused fear of reprisals and crossfire among residents, some of whom fled their homes after the killing.

In November 2022, Jamael’s widow Monessa and their children accused the governor, the town mayor, and more than two dozen others of allegedly conspiring.

The respondents were mostly members of the Datu Sinsuat police, including former town police chief Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Tabora.

The other respondents cleared by prosecutors are the following:

Anwat Flex Salem

Giyadsali Klaw

Akmad Ladsikan

Sultan Dagadas

Powa Dagadas

Mamasalido Pedtukasan

Major Pablo Boloy

Master Sergeant Lambay Ambolodto

Staff Sergeant Benjamin Bedo

Staff Sergeant Ramon Erinda

Staff Sergeant Domingo Guerrero Jr.

Staff Sergeant Akas Latip

Staff Sergeant Ladzak Mandaragon

Staff Sergeant Nesser Nonao

Staff Sergeant Kriziovie Yasser Odin

Staff Sergeant Mary Grace Tagabe

Staff Sergeant Datu Jhemin Untong

Corporal Kadafy Abdullah

Corporal Abraham Madayan

Corporal Rahima Mantawil

Corporal Hisham Marcaban

Corporal Nasser Mariga

Corporal Agapito Peria Jr.

Corporal Annalyn Perocho

Corporal Nul Pingulaman

Corporal Ashraf Salik

Corporal Awal Zacaria

Patrolman Samri Asgali

Patrolman Jacob Baraacal

Patrolman Al Ditucalan

Patrolman Lucman Shajid Mamalinta

Patrolman Momar Midtimbang

Patrolman Ameruddin Mustapha

Patrolman Cheyenne Rivada

Lester and his wife expressed their elation about their legal victory, saying that the truth about their innocence has been upheld.

Añober said the dismissal of the murder complaint validated their claims that the governor, Lester, and the more than two dozen respondents had nothing to do with the murder.

Jamael’s family, however, has reportedly filed a motion for reconsideration with the prosecutors’ office.

However, in a surprising turn of events, authorities had also filed a complaint against Monessa and her children for obstruction of justice, claiming they kept the gun used in the 2022 murder and refused to hand over the murder weapon to the police. – Rappler.com