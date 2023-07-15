Public warned against impostor doctor in General Santos City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Assuming the identity of a Metro Manila-based doctor, the alleged impostor made rounds in General Santos City hospitals and befriended patients' families and hospital staff to earn their trust

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Physicians in General Santos City have raised the alarm against a woman who had stolen the identity of a medical practitioner in Metro Manila to pose as a doctor in this city.

The local chapter of the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) was prompted to issue a statement earlier in July to announce to the public that they do not have a “Dr. Pia Angela Ramos Lejano” in their roster of members.

This was after the PMA learned that a woman claiming to be Lejano had made the rounds in hospitals in the city.

City Health Officer Dr. Lalaine Calonzo said on Thursday, July 13, that hospitals are on the lookout for the alleged impostor, identified as Josephine Cuenca Balawag.

“Hospitals in the city are now on the lookout for this woman who is not a doctor,” Calonzo said as she also urged the public to report to authorities any persons with similar fraudulent schemes.

Balawag has not been seen in General Santos for weeks and authorities suspect she had moved to nearby towns to continue her activities. Over the last couple of weeks, General Santos netizens had posted on social media, warning the public about Balawag and her activities.

Identity thief

Calonzo said one of their members in PMA General Santos – Dr. Kathleen Eula, who is a classmate and personally knows the real Dr. Lejano – was shown a photo on the supposed Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) identification card of the impostor and confirmed that it was not Lejano.

Informed about the matter, Lejano sought the assistance of the PRC legal department on how to deal with the matter. She has sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation in running after Balawag.

In her letter to the PRC legal department, Lejano named the woman as Josephine Cuenca Balawag who allegedly worked for a popular diagnostic clinic in General Santos.

Staff in hospitals that Balawag had visited were able to photocopy the PRC card bearing the name of Lejano and the supposed ID number. When they checked with the PRC, the ID number was not registered with the commission.

Calonzo said they found out about Balawag when some hospital workers became suspicious, prompting them to check the entries she made on patients’ medical records where she logged her name and signature as “Dr. Pia Angela Lejano.”

Former PMA General Santos president Brick Carlo Mirabueno took to social media to warn the public about Balawag, hinting of possible legal actions against the woman for identity theft.

Scheme

Medical staff at a hospital in Barangay Labangal said Balawag would befriend hospital workers – first by pretending to be a patient and a battered wife, in order to get sympathy and gain access to other patients and their families. She would introduce herself as a doctor, using Lejano’s name.

Balawag allegedly pulled the same scheme on staff of medical clinics where she allegedly stole some ultrasound results. She also reportedly used her fake persona to borrow P300,000 from a medical establishment and several individuals.

Calonzo said they were informed that Balawag, posing as “Dr. Lejano,” would take pictures with patients and use the photos to support her claim of being a doctor to lure businessmen and professionals into having a romantic relationship with her.

Once a relationship blooms, she would allegedly send pregnancy test results to the men and demand monetary support for their supposed child. She would also borrow money from these men. – Rappler.com