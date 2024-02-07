Rescuers save 11 miners buried in Davao de Oro landslide

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLEE. Evacuees receive instructions at an evacuation site after a landslide forced them to flee their homes in Maco, Davao de Oro on Tuesday night, February 6, 2024.

The landslide happened at the Apex Mining Company site, burying two buses carrying workers in Maco town in Davao de Oro

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Rescuers used their bare hands to dig through tons of mud and rocks to reach miners buried in a landslide at the Apex Mining Corporation in Maco, Davao de Oro on Tuesday night, February 6.

The Maco Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Office reported that 11 miners, one critically injured, were pulled out from the mud and debris and rushed to a hospital in Tagum City.

Major General Allan Hambala, commander of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, told Rappler that the landslide happened at the Apex Mining Company site in Maco, burying two buses carrying workers in Zone 1, Barangay Masara in Maco town.

Hambala said soldiers were sent to the landslide site to help in the rescue and recovery efforts.

DXDC-Radio Mindanao Network, based in Davao City, reported that over 300 residents from Masara were evacuated to a school in Maco after the local government enforced a forced evacuation in barangays Masara, Elizalde, Tagbaros, and Panibasan.

Apex Mining Corporation issued a statement, saying the landslide occurred in the area where buses waited to ferry their workers at around 7:30 pm.

Apex Mining said they were still doing a headcount to determine if there are missing workers.

Mobile phone footage shared on Facebook showed rescuers using their bare hands to reach the miners after the landslide buried the buses. – Rappler.com