Canoy’s death brings together Cagayan de Oro’s ex-mayors, bickering politicians

REUBEN'S ASHES. Former Cagayan de Oro mayor Reuben Canoy's cremains is brought to city hall on Monday, July 11.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Prominent federalism advocate and former Cagayan de Oro mayor Reuben Canoy’s death brought together bickering local politicians and two surviving ex-mayors at city hall to pay tribute to the man who led the city during the early years of the Marcos Martial Law.

The politicians joined new Mayor Rolando Uy in paying their respects to Canoy, who until his death, had remained influential as a public intellectual because of his writings and political commentary program broadcast by Radio Mindanao Network’s stations in the Visayas and Mindanao.

GATHERING. Former Cagayan de Oro mayors Oscar Moreno and Constantino Jaraula, Representative Rufus Rodriguez, former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, and retired Court of Appeals Justice Romulo Borja at one table during the late ex-mayor’s wake at city hall on Monday night, July 11. (Herbie Gomez/Rappler)

Two former Cagayan de Oro mayors – Oscar Moreno and Constantino Jaraula – joined Uy and other local politicians at city hall where Canoy’s cremains was brought on Monday night, July 11.

Former speaker and Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez came to pay his respects to Canoy. Alvarez, like Canoy, is a staunch federalism advocate.

The wake at city hall saw estranged political allies Moreno and Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Representative Rufus Rodriguez at one table with Uy, Jaraula, and Alvarez.

It was one of the rare instances when Moreno and Rodriguez were seen shaking hands in public.

The two politicians started as political allies in 2013 when Moreno first sought the city’s mayorship. But they severed their political ties and became bitter political foes in 2016 when Rodriguez made an eleventh-hour decision to challenge Moreno’s reelection bid.

Joining them in Canoy’s wake were their political followers who all spoke well and condoled with the late mayor’s family.

WAKE AT CITY HALL. A crowd gathers at the city hall quadrangle where former mayor Reuben Canoy’s ashes are brought on Monday, July 11. (Herbie Gomez/Rappler)

“We would not be where we are now had it not been for the vision of ‘Nong Reuben and the mayors before him. He deserves to rest in eternal peace,” Moreno said.

“We lost one of the great intellectuals and brilliant lawyers of Mindanao,” said Rodriguez. “He was a true advocate of federalism, together with the equally great sons of Cagayan de Oro and Mindanao.”

Jaraula, who had been a long-time friend of Canoy’s, was all praises for the late former mayor who, he said, remained sharp until his death.

Canoy’s daughter Rhona said her father just finished recording for his radio program Perspective on the day of his death.

“He was doing okay that day,” said Rhona.

Canoy, who last served in then-president Rodrigo Duterte’s Consultative Committee (Concom) to draft a new constitution, suffered a cardiac arrest in a hospital on the night of July 5. He was 93.

The late mayor would be laid to rest in what his family said would be a private affair in a Cagayan de Oro cemetery on Friday, July 15.

“We already gave him to the public all his life. We wish to have this last moment with him this time,” Rhona said. – Rappler.com