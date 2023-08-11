Robbers dodge police twice in daring Cagayan de Oro heist

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DARING. Armed men behind the August 3 daring daylight robbery in Cagayan de Oro are caught on video as they escape on motorcycles.

Police reveal that they had made a mistake and attribute the failure to confusion about the getaway car's license plates

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Police flagged down the getaway car of the gunmen who staged a daring robbery on August 2 in Cagayan de Oro twice – and both times, they let them go.

During a security meeting on Thursday, August 10, police revealed that they had made a mistake and attributed the failure to confusion about the getaway car’s license plates.

Police had caught up with the fleeing gunmen who had staged a daring broad daylight robbery at a jewelry shop, but they released them due to a mix-up in the information regarding the plate number of the getaway vehicle, a silver-gray Toyota Wigo.

The owner of the Toyota Wigo, a businessman from Bonifacio town in Misamis Occidental, surrendered the vehicle on Sunday, August 6, after photos of it were posted on social media.

Colonel Salvador Radam, chief of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO), said they have pressed charges against six suspects.

COCPO spokesman Colonel Evan Viñas said that after the robbery, the motorcycle-riding robbers went to the Rotunda in Barangay Nazareth where the Toyota Wigo was waiting for them.

Viñas said the group then proceeded to the bridge in Barangay Puntod where a police mobile checkpoint was set up immediately after the alarm was sounded.

“There was confusion about the car plate. The letters did not match the information provided by the witnesses,” Viñas said.

Radam said responding policemen flagged down the robbers in their getaway car on the bridge between barangays Puntod and Kauswagan just minutes after the six armed men had staged the robbery.

He said the policemen allowed the suspects to leave because the letters on the car plate did not match what the witnesses had provided, although the numbers did match.

“The color and the car model matched the description given by the witnesses. We are conducting an investigation into why the policemen did not hold the vehicle and its occupants,” Radam said during the security briefing.

Radam said the gunmen continued their getaway until they reached a checkpoint at the borders of Cagayan de Oro and Opol, Misamis Oriental.

There, the car was allowed to pass through again, he said.

“We believe that there were at least four more individuals who acted as lookouts. We want to be sure before including them in the criminal cases we have filed,” Radam said.

Police said the robbers took P9 million worth of jewelry after firing gunshots at the scared store personnel, wounding a 57-year-old worker.

The daylight robbery took place a day after the police went on high alert as the city government launched the Higalaay Festival, a month-long celebration leading up to the August 28 Feast of Saint Augustine, Cagayan de Oro’s patron saint.

Radam said over 150 of the city’s 800 police force were deployed during the Higalaay 2023 Festival Grand Launching at Rio de Boulevard on August 1, the eve of the armed robbery at Gold Mega Jewelry Store.

He said many of the policemen stayed up until the early hours of the morning to ensure peace and order at the venue where a street party was held.

Radam said the policemen were drawn from 10 police precincts of the city police office, including those assigned to the general vicinity of the Gold Mega Jewelry Store.

He said he had relieved Major Julius Saluta, commander of Police Precinct 2, which covers the area of the jewelry store.

Councilor Edgar Cabanlas, chairman of the city council’s committee on subdivision and landed estate, said the robbers could have obtained this information and taken advantage of the situation.

“The suspects knew there would be no police visibility that morning and had taken advantage of it by staging the robbery,” Cabanlas said.

Former Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ruben Vegafria said local businessmen were closely monitoring how the police were handling the robbery case.

“We are deeply disturbed by this incident. Many people are concerned, and the local business community is alarmed,” said Councilor George Goking, the chairman of the city council’s trade and commerce committee.

Goking said his office has been swamped with messages from local traders who were disturbed by the daring robbery.

“The public expected the police to perform better than this,” he said. – Rappler.com