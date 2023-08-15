Daring robbery exposes Cagayan de Oro’s deteriorating security infrastructure

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Councilor says city hall's street cameras proved useless on the day the P9-million broad daylight robbery was staged in downtown Cagayan de Oro

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – A brazen pawnshop robbery, with an estimated haul of P9 million, has cast a stark spotlight on the deteriorating state of Cagayan de Oro’s public security infrastructure.

The August 2 heist showed the ineffectiveness of Cagayan de Oro’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera network, which has languished in a non-operational state since 2012, and revived public discussions about the long-stalled project initiated more than a decade ago.

Over a decade ago, the city council approved a P93.5-million budget for the installation of 50 traffic lights and 80 CCTV cameras in strategic areas of the city. However, a tangle of complexities plagued the project, with the contractor, Microtrade, falling short of fulfilling contractual obligations.

Councilor Romeo Calizo, the chairman of the city council’s committee on public safety, said during a security briefing on August 10, that all the public CCTV cameras on the streets had been non-functional since 2012.

He said city hall’s street cameras proved useless on August 2, the day the P9-million broad daylight robbery was staged in downtown Cagayan de Oro.

“We don’t want to repeat the same mistake,” Calizo said about the 2011 project that could have been completed in 2018.

In 2011, the city council passed an ordinance appropriating P93.5 million for the project, to be funded through a loan from the Land Bank of the Philippines.

To entice the local bids and awards committee and the city council, the potential winning bidder, Microtrade, installed “for demonstration purposes” nine new traffic lights with CCTVs, replacing some of the old ones.

However, these, despite being the latest Taiwanese technology, did not last long.

Calizo said Microtrade representatives were nowhere to be found after the project was awarded to them in 2012.

An excerpt from the Commission on Audit (COA) Annual Report in 2013 on the project read: “The full implementation of the project could have eased traffic flow and enhanced the deterrence of criminality due to the CCTV feature of the system.”

Calizo, representing Mayor Rolando Uy during the security briefing, announced that the city council would amend another city ordinance requiring commercial establishments to install CCTV systems before being issued business permits in the city.

He said the amendments would take into account a memorandum circular from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued on May 18, 2022, directing local governments to pass ordinances mandating all business owners to install CCTVs.

The DILG encouraged local lawmakers to include penalties for non-compliant business establishments, and grant local chief executives the authority to revoke, refuse to renew or grant permits to establishments for non-compliance.

Calizo said the ordinance should also empower authorities to obtain copies of the CCTV footage from establishments.

However, Councilor Edgar Cabanlas, the city council’s majority floor leader, questioned the DILG directive, pointing out that making CCTV systems mandatory meant additional investment for commercial establishments.

Cabanlas argued that it was the government’s responsibility to ensure citizens and businesses are safe and secure, rather than compelling them to protect themselves and their investments.

Even in the absence of functional CCTVs, the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO) claimed an 84% crime-solution efficiency and a 94% crime-clearance efficiency out of 2,090 crimes that occurred during the first seven months of the year.

Lieutenant Colonel Ray Gaudencio Taboclaon, the city’s deputy police director for operations, said 84% or 1,750 of the 2,090 crime incidents were non-index crimes, while the remaining 16% or 334 crime incidents were index crimes.

Cagayan de Oro police director Colonel Salvador Radam said he has requested the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao for the deployment of more troops due to the city being placed on heightened alert ahead of its annual fiesta later this month.

Crowd-drawing events for the month-long Saint Augustine Fiesta celebration of the city would last until August 28.

Radam said his men had been on beat and mobile patrols to ensure police visibility, but acknowledged that their personnel strength in Cagayan de Oro was well below the ideal 1:500 police-population ratio. The current ratio was only 1:800.

He said those who staged the robbery on August 2 might have already been in the area, waiting for the right time to strike.

In the absence of street CCTVs, Radam appealed to business establishments to share CCTV footage with them for early resolution of crimes, encouraging them to assist voluntarily even without seeking clearances from their superiors.

CCTV footage, he pointed out, would help police identify the culprits and getaway vehicles. – Rappler.com