Pacquiao’s brother identifies poverty as his biggest challenge in Sarangani

BIGGEST CHALLENGE. Sarangani Governor Rogelio Pacquiao identifies poverty in the province as his biggest challenge as he speaks before capitol workers on Monday, July 4.

The Zero Extreme Poverty PH 2030 says Sarangani is one of the 10 poorest provinces in the Philippines, with impoverished families making up 36% of its population

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – The younger brother of former senator and Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao identified poverty as the biggest challenge he faces as he leads Sarangani province over the next three years.

Sarangani is among the provinces in the country with the highest poverty incidence, at 42.1% in 2021, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

Sarangani Governor Rogelio “Ruel” Pacquiao, who reported for work at the capitol on Monday, July 4, said the provincial government would prioritize projects that would pump-prime the local economy, and efficiently deliver services to the poor.

“I will courageously face the monster of poverty in Sarangani province,” Pacquiao said.

He said the province saw an estimated P17 billion in infrastructure projects and about P600 million in health, social welfare, education, peace, and development services, which he facilitated when he served as Sarangani’s representative.

With him as governor, Pacquiao said the capitol would invest and source more funds for infrastructure needed to stimulate the province’s economy and improve basic services, especially for the poor.

The anti-poverty movement Zero Extreme Poverty PH 2030 (ZEP) said Sarangani is one of the 10 poorest provinces in the Philippines with impoverished families comprising 36% of its population.

Around 31% of Sarangani’s poor families “do not have proper water piping and well protection, which limits their access to safe, potable water,” ZEP said.

A ZEP-United Nations Development Program survey in the first quarter of 2021 showed that seven out of every 10 respondents in Sarangani expressed that their income worsened compared to the previous year, while 49% have lost their jobs or were forced to close down their businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Armed with this commitment to improving the lives of the Sarangans, I am excited and eager to lead the province guided by our governance directions, that is to bring public service closer to the people,” Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao succeeded his political ally, former governor and now Sarangani Representative Steve Solon, after serving as a congressman for nine years.

Despite losing the presidential race in the May elections, the clan of former senator Manny Pacquiao has become a political force to reckon with in the Soccsksargen Region.

Manny’s sister-in-law, Lorelie, is the new mayor of General Santos City, the trading center of the Soccsksargen Region. – Rappler.com