New Year brings new commander to Wesmincom

WESMINCOM. Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., the current Western Mindanao Commander, (left), has been replaced by Major General Roy Galido, chief of the 6th Infantry Division in Maguindanao.

New Wesmincom commander, Major General Roy Galido says the actual turnover might be on the second week of January

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A new year’s movement of military officials in Mindanao includes the turnover of the Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) to Maguindanao’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) chief, Major General Roy Galido.

Brigadier General Eduardo Gubat, the deputy commander of 6th ID, also called the Kampilan Division, confirmed that orders appointing Galido to replace Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr. as Wesmincom commander were released on December 23, 2022.

But in a phone interview on Saturday, December 31, Galido said othere was no definite date yet for the actual turnover.

“Probably that will take time; second week of January next year”, he said.

There has been no announcement about Galido’s successor as 6ID commander or Lt.Gen. Rosario Jr.’s next assignment.

Galido assumed as 6th ID commander on August 11, 2022 after serving as deputy commanding general of the Philippine Army.

He is from the PMA class of 1990’s Bigkis-Lahi, a classmate of Del Rosario Jr. in the academy. -Rappler.com