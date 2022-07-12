Safety concerns prevent probe into Army ammo dump fire in Cagayan de Oro

FIRE AND EXPLOSIONS. An ammunition dump inside an Army camp catches fire, causing a series of earthmoving explosions and sending huge fireballs to the sky in Cagayan de Oro.

At least three people were hurt while over 100 families living in the Army camp had to evacuate to safer ground following the fire

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Authorities have yet to start an investigation into the fire that caused widespread panic in Cagayan de Oro and an adjacent town as the military cordoned off an area around what used to be an ammunition dump in Camp Evangelista.

The fire, which broke out past midnight Tuesday, July 12, caused over 100 families living in the Army camp to evacuate to safer ground, hurt at least three civilians, and sent people to the streets in panic.

The military said an investigation would have to wait until the area around the burned ammunition dump had been declared safe.

Major Francisco Garello Jr., the spokesperson of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said the area was off-limits even to Army ordnance disposal personnel and investigators.

“The incident area needs a cooling period before EOD personnel could move in to clear the area,” he said.

Until the residual fire is contained, the Army investigating team and the Cagayan de Oro fire department will not be allowed to enter the ammunition dump.

For now, what the military can say is that the series of earthmoving explosions was traced to an ammunition complex inside Camp Evangelista, rousing residents from their sleep in Cagayan de Oro and as far as Opol town.

Garello said the ammunition dump stored 155-mm howitzer rounds and other ammunition for military units under one of the Army’s largest camps in Mindanao.

The series of explosions were so powerful that the ground vibrated even as far as Opol town in Misamis Oriental.

Nick Jabagat, officer-in-charge of the Cagayan de Oro Disaster Risk Reduction Office, said more than a hundred families living near the ammunition depot fled to the Patag barangay hall, and another 50 families sought shelter in a gym inside the Army camp.

A blackout inside the camp and adjoining areas in Barangay Patag added to the confusion as thousands of rounds of shrapnel fell on the roofs of nearby houses.

“I saw a huge chunk of artillery shells that landed near the barangay hall where the evacuees are staying,” Jabagat said.

Social media was littered with photos of damaged roofs and spent shells that landed on backyards.

More than 100 families living in Camp Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro evacuated as 155 mm howitzer rounds & other ammo burned at the seat of the Army's 4th Infantry Division past midnight on Tuesday, July 12. Three civilians were hurt.



Garello confirmed that three residents were injured and brought to the Camp Evangelista Emergency Station Hospital inside the camp in Barangay Patag.

Garello said soldiers had to stop a convoy of ambulances and firetrucks at the gates of the camp because it was too dangerous for the responders to come in due to exploding ammunition.

He said the fire at the ammunition dump was declared extinguished at 3:10 am.

Jabagat said food relief packs from the city government were given to 25 of the 50 families who fled to the gym in Camp Evangelista.

The families were still barred by the Army from returning to their homes due to safety concerns.

Jabagat said traumatized families would undergo debriefings on Thursday, July 14.

Meanwhile, Mayor Rolando Uy called on Army officials to manage the problems the fire caused, and prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in the future. – Rappler.com