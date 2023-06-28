Court finds former water firm executive in Lanao del Sur guilty of graft

The Sandiganbayan orders the imprisonment of a former general manager of the Tugaya Water District in Lanao del Sur for embezzling P10 million in public funds intended to improve a water system

The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has found a former executive of a water distribution facility in Lanao del Sur guilty of embezzling more than P10 million in public funds intended for the improvement of a community’s water supply. Consequently, the court imposed a reclusion perpetua sentence on him.

Based on the 61-page ruling issued by the Sandiganbayan’s 3rd Division, Jamaloden Faisal, a former general manager of Tugaya Water District in Lanao del Sur, was found guilty of graft and malversation of public funds.

In the ruling signed by Associate Justice Ronald Moreno and concurred by presiding Justice Amparo Tang and Bernelito Fernandez, the Sandiganbayan said the prosecution had proven that the accused misappropriated public funds and that a multimillion-peso water supply improvement project of the Tugaya Water District was neither implemented nor partially completed.

For the graft charge, Faisal was sentenced to imprisonment for six to 10 years and permanently disqualified from holding any future public office.

For malversation of public funds, Faisal was sentenced to reclusion perpetua. He was also ordered to pay a fine of P10.074 million, equivalent to the funds he misappropriated.

The charges were related to a fraudulent project carried out in 2011, which received funding from the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the case in 2018, accusing Faisal of conspiring with Alikahn Ebrahim, a private defendant, to defraud the Tugaya Water District of some P10.074 million.

Prosecutors alleged that Ebrahim prepared a doctored “physical accomplishment report” for July 2011, falsely indicating that the P25-million water supply improvement project was already underway, enabling Faisal to conceal the misappropriation of the initial funding release.

Ebrahim remains at large, prompting the court to archive his cases until his arrest.

During the trial, prosecutors presented the findings of state auditor Mimbalawag Salic, which revealed that the reported project accomplishments were never validated due to security concerns in the area.

They noted that there was no evidence of official receipts or records indicating the transfer of funds.

Investigators Froilan Grageda and Mahatma Sarip from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) testified that they conducted an on-site inspection and found no evidence of the initial project works, including the proposed reservoirs, despite the defendant’s claim that the project was already nearly 60% complete. – Rappler.com