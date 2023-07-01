Sara Duterte thanks Marcos for continuing her father’s Davao City big-ticket projects

The Davao City local government says the new road strengthens the road network that will address traffic demands and promote suburban development

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte has thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for continuing the big-ticket infrastructure projects of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

During the opening of the first segment of the P33 billion-peso Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project on Saturday, July 1, graced by Marcos, the Vice President stressed the importance of continuing the big-ticket infrastructure projects of her father especially in Davao City.

Like her father the former president, Sara was Davao City mayor before becoming the second highest elected official.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank Senator Imee Marcos and President Marcos Jr. for the completion of this road project in Davao City. Of course, it was the vision of the administration of President Duterte and this is an acknowledgement and recognition of the administration of President Marcos Jr. with regards to continuity of projects. Napakahalaga kasi na merong continuity ang mga projects (It’s important that projects have continuity),” Duterte said in an interview with Radio Mindanao Network Davao.

Being among the big-ticket infrastructure projects of the government, the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project was started by former president Duterte in 2017 as part of his administration’s Philippine High Standard Highway Network Program. The roadway program aims to connect the country’s major islands. It stretches from the coastal lines of Bago Aplaya, Talomo, Matina Aplaya, Roxas Avenue to Santa Ana Wharf and R. Castillo.

“Pag nabuo ito, tumbok doon sa tulay at sa (Once completed, from the bridge to) Samal Island, this will be a great place for events, for night markets. Napakaganda, nainggit ako, talagang mahangin, bonggang-bongga to, ang saya-saya (This is so beautiful, I’m envious, it’s really windy. It’s fabulous, I’m so happy,” Senator Imee Marcos said, who was among those who attended the opening of the road project.

The city government said the new road strengthens Davao City’s road network that will address traffic demands and promote suburban development. It can also decongest the city center. The project will also serve as an alternative route to Davao–Cotabato Road and ABS-CBN Diversion Road to ease traffic congestion from the Central Business District.

Once completed, travel time from Toril Area going to the city proper will be significantly reduced from one hour and 45 minutes, to just 30 minutes. Urbanization will also be dispersed outside the Davao City Urban Center. The city government added the road project will protect the city from sea wave actions, water surges, and soil erosion.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the Davao region said it also plans to construct two parks adjacent to the newly opened Coastal Road. The two new parks, which will have a combined size of eight hectares, will be named the Gulf View and Bago Aplaya Esplanades, according to Dean Ortiz, spokesperson of the DPWH in the Davao region. – Rappler.com