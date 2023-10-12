Saudi man killed, wife hurt in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Police say the 50-year-old foreigner was heading home with his Filipino wife to Datu Piang town when the ambush was staged by motorycle-riding gunmen

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Authorities are facing a blank wall in the investigation into the ambush that killed a Saudi man in Shariff Aguak town, Maguindanao del Sur, on Tuesday night, October 10.

The victim, a 50-year-old Saudi national named Solayman Jamal, was heading home with his wife Bainot to Datu Piang town when the ambush occurred.

Bainot was wounded and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital as of this posting.

Police reported that at least two unidentified men on a motorcycle staged the gun attack.

Major Haron Macabanding, the Shariff Aguak police chief, said the Jamals were traveling aboard a white Ford Ranger with license plate NER-6511 from a village in Datu Hoffer town, Maguindanao del Sur, en route to Datu Piang town when they were ambushed.

Solayman, who was driving, died on the spot, while Bainot was rushed to a hospital. – Rappler.com