SSS warns many firms in Soccsksargen for non-remittance of contributions

SURPRISE CHECK. An SSS inspector in Cotabato province talks to a worker of a store in Midsayap town.

Officials caution business owners that they could be imprisoned for six to 12 years for violating the Social Security Act

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The Social Security System (SSS) warned dozens of businesses, including schools, in General Santos City and the Soccsksargen region on Tuesday, May 2, that they face closure orders for not remitting their workers’ insurance premiums.

Officials said a recent inspection of the region’s establishments showed that many employers were not meeting their obligations and were apparently unaware of their duties under the 2018 law on social security, Republic Act 11199.

Zavier Palao, legal department head of the SSS in the Soccsksargen region, cautioned that business owners who failed to comply could face imprisonment of six to 12 years for violating the Social Security Act.

During the inspections, SSS officials found at least 16 establishments in General Santos City and 20 in Koronadal City that had violated the social security law, leading to a backlog of over P4 million in unremitted contributions.

Redentor Viola, SSS vice president for Mindanao South II Division, said eight establishments in General Santos had not remitted SSS monthly contributions while six others had not registered their workers with the SSS, a serious violation.

The non-compliant business owners have been given two weeks to meet the requirements of the law. SSS officials warned that necessary legal action would be taken against those who continue to break the law.

Under the law, employers are required to enroll their employees with the SSS and pay insurance premiums.

Officials said employers who do not remit SSS contributions or do not enroll their employees are depriving their workers of benefits. These include permanent disability benefits, sickness benefits, unemployment insurance or involuntary separation benefits, maternity leave, retirement, and funeral and death claims.

While Viola did not reveal the names of the establishments, he said the violators included hotels, schools, restaurants, consumer goods shops, food establishments, advertising, hardware, and other businesses.

In 2022, several dozen establishments in Koronadal City in South Cotabato, Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat, Midsayap in Cotabato, and General Santos received notices of violation for failing to register their businesses with the SSS or non-payment of insurance premiums.

This time, Palao said, the SSS would use every available means to remind and get non-compliant establishments to comply with the law or else.

Viola, meanwhile, said the SSS has a list of establishments considered as “contribution evaders,” who have been reminded of their obligations. – Rappler.com