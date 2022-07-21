SC orders rewind, stops Jalosjos Jr. from assuming Zamboanga del Norte post

REWIND. Romeo Jalosjos Jr. tells reporters in Dipolog City that he would work to plug loopholes in the electoral process after the Commission on Elections proclaimed him winner. The Supreme Court has issued a status quo ante order, preventing him from assuming the post.

The status quo ante order means that every act and ruling made by the Commission on Elections before May 12 about Zamboanga del Norte's 1st District congressional race is still unenforceable

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, July 21, stopped one of the sons of former Zamboanga del Norte representative Romeo Jalosjos Sr. from continuing to serve as a congressman as it ordered a status quo on the outcome of the congressional race in the province’s 1st District.

The SC’s status quo ante order is like clicking the rewind button. In this case, it means that every act and ruling made by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) before May 12 about Romeo Jalosjos Jr.’s case against his challenger Roberto Uy Jr. are still unenforceable.

The SC, in a four-page en banc resolution, issued the order after Uy questioned the Comelec’s ruling to proclaim Jalosjos as the winning candidate in the May 9 elections.

The initial vote count showed Uy winning the race against the reelectionist Jalosjos until the Comelec upheld an earlier decision to disqualify a mysterious candidate named Frederico Jalosjos.

The Comelec declared Frederico a nuisance candidate and ruled in June to credit his 5,424 votes in favor of Romeo Jr., allowing the reelectionist congressman to take the lead and be proclaimed as the winner.

Uy protested and maintained that he beat Jalosjos with 69,591 votes against 69,109 votes.

The SC required the parties “to observe the Status Quo prevailing before the issuance of the order dated May 12, 2022, and resolution dated June 7, 2022, of respondent Commission on Elections (Comelec)…”

Jalosjos and the Comelec were given 10 days to comment on Uy’s petition. – Rappler.com