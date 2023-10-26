Suspect in Cotabato killings still a bet for village chief – Comelec

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GUN VIOLENCE. Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr., Cotabato City police chief, and Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, Bangsamoro police director, talk to reporters following the gun violence in Cotabato City on Monday night, October 23.

A dozen suspects remain in police custody pending the filing of a criminal complaint days after the killings

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the Bangsamoro region said the candidate for barangay chairman who was arrested along with 11 others following the gun attack that killed two candidates and their colleague in Cotabato City is still considered a candidate.

Lawyer Ray Sumalipao, Bangsamoro region Comelec director, said Juhalidin Ladesla Abdul, the 40-year-old candidate for barangay chairman in Rosary Heights 12, is still considered a candidate despite his arrest in connection with the killings on Monday night, October 23.

“It is a manual election, and his name can be written by anyone who wishes to vote for that candidate,” Sumalipao told reporters on Thursday, October 26.

Abdul and 11 other suspects in the killing of candidates Nur Muktadin Butucan, Alfarr Ayunan Pasawiran, and their colleague Faizal Abas remain in police custody pending the filing of a formal criminal complaint, said Cotabato City police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Carmelo Mungkas.

Two others were wounded while they were installing campaign materials of their relative in Rosary Heights 12.

One of the suspects in custody – Master Sergeant Pauti Dianal Mamalapat, a member of the Maguindanao del Sur police force, will be charged like the other suspects, said Bangsamoro police director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza.

On Wednesday, Cotabato City police chief Colonel Querubin Manalang Jr. said the suspects are facing a complaint for multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder, and some would be charged with violating the election gun ban and illegal gun possession.

Manalang said they have subjected the suspects to paraffin tests to determine who fired shots. The results have yet to be made public.

The police were able to seize three guns – an M16 assault rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, and a 9-millimeter handgun, along with some bullets.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo condemned the incident in Cotabato City, the capital of BARMM.

“This senseless violence committed, especially in relation to a supposedly democratic exercise, has no place in our society. The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” he said.

Cotabato City has been gripped in fear and tension amid talks of possible reprisals from opposing camps. – Rappler.com