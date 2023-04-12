5 suspected gang members killed in Cotabato police raid

GUNS AND AMMO. Policemen check firearms belonging to suspected members of a criminal gang in Tulunan town in Cotabato province on Wednesday morning, April 12.

The police engage suspected gang members in a firefight as they try to search a house in Cotabato province based on a court's warrant

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Five suspected members of a criminal gang were killed by police on Wednesday morning, April 12, during an operation to search a house for guns in Tulunan town, Cotabato province.

Police said the group, led by Danny Lamalan Cabakungan, engaged with law enforcers who were supposed to search Cabakungan’s house in Sitio Pedtad, Purok 5, in the village of Dungos.

Cabakungan and four of his companions were killed, while two others were arrested after a 30-minute firefight.

Brigadier General Jimili Macaraeg, the police director of the Soccsksargen region, said Cabakungan, also known as “Commander Magnetic,” was believed to be the leader of a notorious criminal gang operating in Tulunan town and neighboring areas.

Macaraeg said investigators were still trying to identify Cabakungan’s four dead companions and ascertain the identities of the two arrested men.

Colonel Harold Ramos, the provincial police chief of Cotabato, said Cabakungan’s group had been under surveillance for weeks.

After validating information that the group had an arms cache in Cabakungan’s house, the police secured a search warrant from the Regional Trial Court-Branch 17 in Kidapawan City on April 3.

Ramos said Cabakungan’s group opened fire on the policemen upon their arrival, prompting the authorities to fire back.

Police found high-powered firearms, including an M16A1 assault rifle, an improvised caliber .50 sniper rifle, two retrofitted 7.62mm rifles, a caliber .45 pistol, a grenade launcher, grenades and explosives, and assorted ammunition, when the smoke cleared.

Sachets of suspected shabu were also found by the police at the crime scene, said Ramos. – Rappler.com