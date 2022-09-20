Suspects in Davao’s deadly frat hazing are UM criminology students

The suspects, all AKRHO members in Davao City, are linked to the hazing death of neophyte August Ceazar Saplot who was found dead at Purok Santo Nino, Sison Village, Upper Mandug in Davao's Buhangin District

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The largest private and non-sectarian university in the Southern Philippines has confirmed the involvement of its criminology students in the violent fraternity hazing in Davao City that saw a neophyte dead and another badly hurt on Sunday, September 18.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 20, the University of Mindanao (UM) said the incident involved its 4th-year Criminal Justice Education students.

Police arrested eight members of the Alpha Kappa Rho (AKRHO) fraternity and launched a manhunt for six others over the hazing death of a neophyte in Davao’s Buhangin District.

The hazing also left another fraternity neophyte badly hurt.

Authorities said the suspects, who were placed in the custody of the Mandug Station 3 of the Davao City Police Office, were facing charges of violation of the Anti-Hazing Law.

The suspects, all members of the AKRHO Alpha Delta Chapter in Davao City, were linked to the hazing death of August Ceazar Saplot who was found dead at Purok Santo Nino, Sison Village, Upper Mandug in Davao’s Buhangin District.

Those arrested were the following:

Jeremiah Obedencia Moya

Leji Wensdy Ofecio Quibuyen

John Lloyd Garciano Sumagang

Harold Joshua Sagaral Flauta

John Steven Baltazar Silvosa

Ramel John Potenciano Gamo

Gilbert Escodero Asoy Jr.

Roseller Andres Gaentano

Police said they were also looking for six other suspects:

Ryan James Ranolo

Harold Gocotano

John Bacacao

Cherie Norico

Kadjo Matobato

George M. Regalado

The UM condoled the victims’ families and said it would help investigators in building a case against the suspects.

It decried the hazing death and expressed disappointment that the incident involved its students.

“The illegal hazing incident was perpetuated by these students who are all members of the AKRHO Alpha Delta Chapter fraternity,” read part of the UM statement.

It was unclear though if UM referred to all the suspects.

“In the light of the ongoing investigations, UM strongly condemns the senseless and deplorable incident in the highest possible consternation and dismay, as the university is also offering its unqualified grief to the victims’ families,” the statement said.

UM said it banned all fraternities since the enactment of the anti-hazing law and was “sternly intolerant of fraternities and hazing which only foster the culture of violence, which is an anathema to the core values and conducive learning environment that the university upholds since 1946.”

The UM also said AKRHO is not a recognized organization in the university, “including all their illegal activities and roster of membership.”

“The hazing incident also happened outside of the campus premises of the university; it was deliberately and inconspicuously held in the far-flung barangay of Upper Mandug, Buhangin, Davao City,” its statement read in part.

But the UM said the suspects brought “disrepute to the name of the institution.”

It added, “The perpetrators disrespected the [UM] president’s strict instructions against hazing inside or outside the university.” – Rappler.com