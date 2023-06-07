Teen son of Jolo cathedral suicide bombers rescued from Abu Sayyaf

'He is still young, and we are hopeful that, with proper guidance and counseling, he will be able to walk back on the right path and build a better future,' says Western Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Roy Galido

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Members of the 5th Army Scout Ranger Battalion on Saturday, June 3, rescued from a terrorist group the teenager son of the Indonesian suicide bombers behind the Jolo cathedral explosions in 2019.

“He is still young, and we are hopeful that, with proper guidance and counseling, he will be able to walk back on the right path and build a better future,” Western Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Roy Galido said, referring to the rescued teen.

The troops of Joint Task Force Basilan rescued the Indonesian teenager in Sitio Lobloban, Barangay Guiong, Sumisip, Basilan, after a relentless chase after the Sulu-based Daulah Islamiyah-Abu Sayyaf Group sub-leader Mudzrimar Sawadjaan, a.k.a. Mundi, and Basilan-based ASG sub-leader Pasil Bayali, a.k.a. Kera.

Galido said the scout rangers were able to locate position of the targets, but the latter escaped upon sensing the presence of the troops, and left behind the Indonesian teenager.

The Western Mindanao Command reported that Mundi brought along the Indonesian teenager as they fled Sulu to evade the relentless combat operation of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade.

Joint Task Force Basilan Acting Commander Colonel Frederick Sales identified the rescued minor by his alias Addih.

He was confirmed to be the 15-year-old son of the late couple Rullie Rian Zeke, a.k.a. Abbang Rullie, and his wife Ulfah Handayani Saleh, who were behind the 2019 Jolo cathedral suicide bombings.

The troops brought the rescued Indonesian teenager to the hospital for a medical check-up and to undergo counseling. – Rappler.com