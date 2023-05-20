Davao-based University of Mindanao produces topnotchers in 2023 LET

Two University of Mindanao graduates are among the top 1 in the elementary and secondary LET exams, while four others made the top 10 in the secondary level

DAVAO ORIENTAL, Philippines – Many graduates of Davao-based University of Mindanao (UM) are lording it over in this year’s licensure exam for teachers.

In a statement, the UM said two of its graduates are top 1 in the licensure exam for teachers both in elementary and secondary levels.

They are Cyntal Arra Sabatin Dayag, who was No. 1 for the elementary level, and Mirven Maghuyop Cabesay who emerged on top in the secondary level.

Dayag is a graduate of UM Tagum City branch, while Cabesay is a graduate of UM main campus in Davao City.

Four other UM graduates also landed among the topnotchers in the secondary level. Edipel Bansiloy Marcellones Jr. and Jeneva Javier Diez at No. 5, Kelly Jenz Villaflor Bernil No 7, and Alliesa Reguero Acuna No. 10.

Founded in 1946 in Davao City, the University of Mindanao is a private non-sectarian university. UM has ten branches across the Davao Region.

The UM Tagum City branch, had a 100% (49 passed out of 49 takers) passing rate for first timers in the elementary level. Overall in the elementary level it had a (52 passed out of 61) 85.25% performance, compared to a national passing rate of 40.77%.

The UM Tagum City branch also posted an 88.40% passing rate for first time takers (160 passed out of 181) for the secondary level. Overall in the secondary level, it had (176 passed out of 253) 69.57% performance, better than the national passing rate of 46.95%.

In the neighboring province of Davao Oriental, however, its sole state-run Davao Oriental State University (DOrSU) have posted a 93.29% passing rate (139 passed out of 149) for its first-time takers in the elementary level and an 88.41% overall (145 passed out of 164) passing rate, better than the national passing rate of 40.76%.

​For the secondary level, DOrSU obtained an 85.58% (178 passed out of 208) rating for its first-time takers and a 72.22% overall passing rate (195 out of 270), exceeding the national passing rate of 46.94%.​

“This remarkable accomplishment stands as a testament to your tireless efforts, dedication, and perseverance. Your unwavering commitment to your studies, coupled with hard work and sacrifices, has truly paid off. The entire DOrSU community celebrates this significant milestone and wishes you continued success and fulfillment in your professional endeavors,” DOrSU said in a statement addressed to its education graduates.

“High passing rates!” exclaimed DOrSU President Roy Ponce as its Bachelor of Physical Education program have posted a 100 percent passing rate.

Asked how DOrSU, a newly created university which suffered a huge budget cut this year, achieved its feat, Ponce told Rappler: “My hunch: 1. Student factor/selective retention; 2. Updated curriculum and instruction; 3. Culture of high expectation which was achieved by our Faculty of Teacher Education. These practices were built and passed on by former professors.” – Rappler.com

Ferdinand Zuasola is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.