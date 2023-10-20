Verification of ballots, accountable forms for elections in Cagayan de Oro begins

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VERIFY. Personnel from the City Treasurer’s Office check the serial numbers on election accountable forms on October 20, 2023, at the City Tourism Hall, Cagayan de Oro City.

The segregation of ballots, canvassing materials, and election return forms for Cagayan de Oro's 1,059 voting precincts is scheduled on October 23

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Personnel from the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) started on Thursday, October 19, the verification process, checking the serial numbers of official ballots, canvassing materials, and election return forms for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in Cagayan de Oro.

The official ballots, intended for the more than 379,000 registered voters in Cagayan de Oro’s two congressional districts, are part of the 1,157,780 official ballots that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) transported by land late last week from its warehouse in Santa Rosa, Laguna, to Northern Mindanao. They arrived in Cagayan de Oro on Monday, October 16.

Nestor Banuag, chairman of the National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) in Misamis Oriental, noted that the CTO received 84 boxes containing 100 bundles, with each bundle containing 120 sheets of ballots and other accountable forms. He observed the verification process on Friday, October 20.

Banuag said the segregation of ballots, canvassing materials, and election return forms for Cagayan de Oro’s two congressional districts and each voting center, covering the 1,059 voting precincts, is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 23.

Aside from official ballots and accountable forms, the CTO also received bottles of indelible ink, pens, and thumbprint mats, along with non-accountable forms, including envelopes and folders, which had been delivered earlier. These materials are stored at the CTO, the official depository for ballot boxes, official ballots, accountable forms, and other equipment and gadgets used in elections.

On Tuesday, October 17, City Treasurer Jasmin Maagad issued a notice to the local offices of Comelec, the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), Namfrel, and candidates, informing them about the received materials.

Maagad said the notice serves as an invitation for those directly involved in the election to observe the physical inventory of election paraphernalia at the City Tourism Hall, which started on Thursday, and will continue until the validation process is completed.

Incidentally, the 10-day election campaign period also began on that day and is scheduled to conclude on October 28. Candidates have started their house-to-house campaign sorties, while others have launched their candidacies via motorcades.

“In compliance with Comelec Resolution No. 10924, Section 559 item 111(a), this office will be conducting a verification of the Serial Numbers assigned to each Official Ballot for Inventory Report purposes,” read part of the notice.

Comelec Resolution No. 10924 outlines the rules and regulations implementing Republic Act No. 9006, also known as the Fair Elections Act, in connection with this year’s barangay and youth elections.

Last week, the Comelec released the list of common poster areas for Cagayan de Oro and the rest of the country. These areas are primarily situated near barangay halls, plazas, covered courts, basketball courts, passenger terminals, and public markets.

Only campaign materials approved by the local Comelec office and displayed in designated areas are considered legal. Materials posted outside these areas are considered illegal and may be removed by authorities. – Rappler.com