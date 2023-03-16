Gunmen use ambulance in Marawi gun attack, video shows

GUN ATTACK. A CCTV recording shows an ambulance being used in carrying out a gun attack in Marawi City on Wednesday, March 15.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – Still unidentified men used an ambulance to carry out a gun attack in Marawi City, a disturbing video which has been circulating on social media showed.

Police said the attack took place around 1:53 pm on Wednesday, March 15, on a busy street in Sarimanok, where a food vendor identified as Joseph Alindo Saragena was wounded.

The 39-year-old Saragena was rushed to the state-owned Amai Pakpak Medical Center where he was declared in a stable condition.

The incident has raised concerns about the security situation in Lanao del Sur and Marawi, which have been experiencing a spate of violent incidents in recent weeks.

Major Alvison Mustapha, spokesperson of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said the ambulance, which had no license plate, appeared to be government-owned, and similar to a government-issued Nissan NV350 model.

Mustapha said the motive behind the attack was still unknown, and authorities were working to identify and track down suspects.

He said the police were also tracing the vehicle’s assignment to determine how the gunmen managed to use it to stage a gun attack.

A CCTV footage showed the ambulance slowing down near the victim’s stall, with one of its windows opening, and several gunshots being fired before the vehicle sped off.

Master Sergeant Saadodin Hadjinor said Saragena was standing beside his stall when he was shot without any provocation.

Mustapha said he suspected the gun attack was carried out by more than one person, and the triggerman used a handgun.

The use of an ambulance as a getaway vehicle shocked and outraged residents and netizens alike.

“Ambulances are vehicles supposed to save lives, but on this occasion, it was used to (shoot) people,” said netizen Ryan Perosalim.

They said the incident should prompt officials to implement stricter regulations on emergency vehicles to prevent them from being misused.

Neither any local government in Lanao del Sur or the Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has issued a statement about the matter. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow while Merlyn Manos is a journalist based in Iligan.