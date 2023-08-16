Village chief killed, councilor hurt in Maguindanao del Sur explosion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The explosion takes place just as the village chief and other officials are walking from a barangay hall. The barangay chairman died on the spot.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – A barangay chairman was killed, and another official was injured in an explosion suspected to have been caused by an improvised bomb in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town in Maguindanao del Sur, on Wednesday morning, August 16.

The explosion killed Jun “Datu Manot” Silongan, the chairman of Barangay Penditen in Datu Salibo town, and hurt Salik Datua, a village councilor of Penditen.

Datu Salibo town government spokesman Rex Torino said the explosion took place at around 8:40 am in neighboring Barangay Ganta, Shariff Saydona town.

He said Silongan was in the company of other village officials, walking from the barangay hall of Barangay Ganta, when the explosion took place. He died on the spot.

The explosion took place a day after the grenade attack in the ancestral home of former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Sheriff Abas in Cotabato City, the seat of government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). There were no casualties in the Cotabato attack.

Brigadier General Oriel Pangcog, commander of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade, confirmed that the military received a report about an explosion that killed two barangay officials in the area.

The fatality was the brother of Demson Silongan, a town councilor of Datu Salibo, who was assassinated near the town hall on April 17 while en route to the Sangguniang Bayan’s session hall.

Crime scene investigators and military bomb experts secured the site of the explosion as they started searching the area for clues as of posting time. – Rappler.com