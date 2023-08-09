State auditors warn Mindanao water districts of threat of excessive leaks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Non-revenue water which exceeds 20% indicates inefficiency in the water system management, say state auditors

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has warned several water districts in Mindanao of high levels of non-revenue water (NRW), which could jeopardize their financial viability and the quality of water and services they provide.

Non-revenue water exceeding 20% indicates inefficiency in water system management, according to state auditors.

The percentage of NRW was established by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), the agency overseeing water district operations. It refers to water produced or purchased but lost before reaching customers, whether through real losses from leaks or apparent losses from theft or meter inaccuracies. The problem has persisted among water districts for over a decade.

In its 2022 Annual Audit Report on the Davao City Water District (DCWD), COA noted that the utility firm faced a potential revenue loss of over P1.512 billion due to its 36% NRW. The water district has 243,873 active service connections.

The Cagayan de Oro Water District (COWD) incurred an estimated revenue loss of P765.278 million last year due to its 50.02% NRW, showed the COA report.

COWD has 108,449 active concessionaires as of December 2022.

COA also observed that the Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) reported the highest NRW among Mindanao’s water districts, reaching 61.6% in 2022.

Despite having fewer active water connections (68,125) compared to DCWD and COWD, it could have generated an additional P143 million in revenue without significant water loss.

The Butuan City Water District (BCWD) in Agusan del Norte and Valencia City Water District (VCWD) in Bukidnon are also grappling with NRWs above industry standards.

Their financial losses in 2022 due to NRW were estimated at P106.5 million and P98 million, respectively. BCWD’s NRW stood at 47.86%, while VCWD’s was 45.66%.

The General Santos City Water District (GSCWD) in South Cotabato, established in 1987, is an exception, operating with an NRW below 20%. It even posted a net profit of P2.683 million last year.

State auditors reminded water districts that the 20% maximum acceptable NRW rate, set by LWUA Resolution No. 444 of 2009, aims to enhance efficiency.

They said regular performance audits of water meters, as required by LWUA Memorandum Circular No. 014-10, must be conducted.

They recommended testing water meters for accuracy after five years of use, depending on operational conditions. Water districts were also encouraged to allocate funds for establishing their water meter testing facilities.

In the case of COWD, state auditors found that some 70.142 million cubic meters were produced in 2022, consisting of over 35.037 million cu.m. of billed/accounted water and about 35.104 million cu.m. of unaccounted water.

Last week, COWD’s general manager, Antonio Young, announced in a forum that they had reduced the 50.2% NRW in 2022 to 47% in the past six months of this year. They aim to further decrease it to 45% by year-end.

Young noted that COWD is not the only water district with high NRW, particularly those established over four decades ago.

In 2017, COWD developed a 10-year NRW Reduction Program with a project cost of over P458 million financed through a loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines. As of the end of 2022, a portion of the loan amounting to more than P203 million was released to fund identified projects.

The program included 20 district-metered area (DMA) establishment projects, geographic information system establishment, hydraulic modeling, pressure monitoring, and service connection.

However, DMA establishment projects were delayed due to the inability to secure the required permits from the city government. These projects’ groundwork could disrupt traffic flow and temporarily impact the water supply to concessionaires.

State auditors recommended that COWD management collaborate with the city government and relevant offices to devise strategies, such as scheduling project implementation during off-peak seasons or working during off-peak hours, to minimize traffic effects.

COWD said it has been submitting periodic NRW accomplishment reports to COA. – Rappler.com