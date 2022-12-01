Xavier-Ateneo produces most of Mindanao’s nursing exam topnotchers

The Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan on Corrales Street in Cagayan de Oro

Xavier-Ateneo shares with two other Mindanao Ateneos the distinction of having a 100% passing rate in the nursing licensure examinations

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The nursing school of the Jesuit-owned Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan produced the most number of new nurses in Mindanao who topped the just-concluded licensure examinations.

Of the 25 examinees from Mindanao who topped the exams, eight are graduates of the College of Nursing of Xavier-Ateneo.

Xavier-Ateneo also shared with Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) and Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) the distinction of having a 100% passing rate of nursing graduates who took the licensure examinations.

The Cagayan de Oro-based university led nine other Mindanao-based schools that produced topnotchers in the licensure examinations.

The other schools are ADZU with four topnotchers, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology with three, the Davao City-based San Pedro College with three, Central Mindanao University in Bukidnon with two, and one each from ADDU, Andres Bonifacio College (ABC) in Dipolog City, Davao Doctors’ College, Notre Dame Marbel University in Koronadal City, and the Western Mindanao State University in Zamboanga City.

Xavier-Ateneo’s Yalany Angela Cabresos Soliva, a consistent academic scholar and a pet lover, placed 4th in the board exams with a rating of 89.4%, sharing it with Arnold James Caperida of Dipolog’s ABC.

“After all the breakdown and hardships I’ve experienced from Year 1 to Year 4, I can proudly say I finally did it,” Soliva wrote in her Facebook post.

Soliva shared the honors with seven other Xavier-Ateneo nursing students, namely:

Tiffany Marie Pagara de Vera (Top 5)

Gwyneth Grace Calvo Porras (Top 7)

Rhea Marie Asparen Tarife (Top 7)

Myles Therese Latar Arellano (Top 8)

Casey Angelique Busa Ty (Top 9)

Emmanuel Lorenzo Gamayron Ebarle (Top 9)

Eve Kathlyn Lood Viudor (Top 10)

A total of 192 nursing graduates from Xavier-Ateneo took the recent exams and all passed.

The university’s College of Nursing has been consistent in its 100% passing rate for more than a decade. – Rappler.com