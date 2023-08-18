MMDA implementing intermittent stops during FIBA World Cup, expect heavier traffic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EDSA. Motorists endure the morning rush hour traffic snarl along Edsa in Quezon City on Wednesday, June 14 as the domino effect of a traffic accident along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City affected traffic in major thoroughfares in the city.

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will shift to full-court press in managing the flow of traffic during the weeklong FIBA World Cup which will start on August 25.

The MMDA informed the public of its game plan Friday, August 18, a week before the country jointly hosts the biggest international basketball tournament, with 32 countries competing. Sharing hosting chores with the Philippines are Indonesia and Japan.

In a bid to put up a semblance of order in the already testy traffic in Metro Manila, the MMDA started off by warning motorists to expect even slower vehicle movement during the duration of this basketball spectacle.

Foremost of MMDA’s scheme to tame the traffic is the implementation of intermittent stops in key areas of the metropolis.

This means that there will be times motorists will be stopped to give way for the passage of FIBA delegates and players.

Intermittent stops will be enforced in the following areas:

Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA)

Kalayaan Avenue

Diokno Boulevard

Roxas Boulevard

Andrews Avenue

Sales Road

other routes which will be determined by FIBA.

This traffic scheme will run during the entire FIBA week from August 25 until August 30. The games will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan along the North Luzon Expressway, Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, and Mall of Asia Arena at the SM MOA complex, in Bay City, Pasay City

Beefing up the court-to-court press, MMDA will deploy a 1,303 personnel in affected areas to manage traffic and guide motorists.

The MMDA through Memorandum Circular No. 7, s. 2023, also prohibited mall-wide sales in shopping centers along EDSA and other areas affected by the FIBA from August 17 to September 10.

MMDA said this was to ensure that all affected roads would remain passable, clean, safe, and serviceable to all types of vehicles and pedestrians during the said period.

For the opening of the FIBA World Cup, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in public schools at all levels and government work in Metro Manila and Bulacan on August 25.

Meanwhile, work for private companies and classes in private schools are left to the discretion of their respective heads, Malacañang said.

Early this month, the Department of Public Works and Highways conducted emergency asphalt overlay and reblocking along EDSA due to the heavy rains and in preparation for the FIBA. – Rappler.com