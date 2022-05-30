Naida Angping will head Marcos’ Presidential Management Staff

Naida Angping has roots in Leyte, home province of Imelda Marcos, and was a close aide of the late Kokoy Romualdez, Imelda's brother

MANILA, Philippines – Former Manila representative Zenaida “Naida” Angping will head the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) in Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Malacañang, with a crucial task of helping decide course of action for the incoming president.

Angping’s appointment was announced by incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Monday, May 30.

“She is a three-term congresswoman who advocated for legislative measures that promoted diplomatic measures, tourism, development, public health and education, women’s and children’s welfare,” said Angeles, describing Angping.

Angping was a fixture of the Marcos campaign. In a leaked victory party video, Marcos said Angping was among those who handled the campaign finances, calling her one of the disbursing officers.

Angping is also part of Marcos’ transition team. All members of the transition team, except South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr., has been given a Cabinet post. Vic Rodriguez was named Executive Secretary, Benhur Abalos Interior Secretary, and Anton Lagdameo Special Assisant to the President (SAP).

Angping has roots in Leyte, the home province of Marcos’ mother Imelda Marcos, and has in fact served as a close aide of the late former Leyte governor Benjamin “Kokoy” Romualdez, Imelda’s brother and father of Martin Romualdez who is poised to become Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Angping also served as technical assistant of the Office of the Governor of Leyte and executive assistant of former China, Saudi Arabia, and US Ambassador Benjamin Romualdez,” said the Marcos team in a press release.

Angping is married to Harry Angping, also a former Manila representative and former chair of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). As PSC chair, Harry Angping faced graft charges but was acquitted by the Sandiganbayan in 2018.

The PMS is an agency in Malacañang that assists the President in deciding on policies and courses of action, supplying him, for example, with regular briefers or conducting staff work on any policy the Chief Executive wants to study.

The PMS also coordinates with departments on information or updates needed by the President. They may be involved in drafting high-impact presidential speeches. PMS staff may also be tasked with keeping tabs on all presidential directives, for following up with the relevant officials or agencies.

During the Duterte administration, the PMS was under the supervision of the Special Assistant to the President (SAP), who was Bong Go, now a senator.

