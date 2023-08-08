Binay wants NHCP approval before gov’t agencies rebrand or change logo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AIRLINES. Senator Nancy Binay during the senate inquiry on numerous passenger complaints on services offered by Cebu Pacific Air and other travel companies, on June 21, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Nancy Binay wants the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) to be the one to approve whenever a government agency decides to change its logo or seal.

Binay on Tuesday, August 8, filed Senate Bill 2384, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, that would strengthen the rules on the creation, modification and registration of seals and logos of government agencies.

Binay said she filed the bill following incidents of government agencies changing their logos and seals.

“Hindi po basta-basta ang rebranding at ang pagbabago ng logo (Rebranding and changing logo should not be done in an instant). We need to ensure that official seals and logos convey national ideals and traditions that express the principles of sovereignty and national solidarity,” she said.

Binay, who chairs the committee on tourism, said the NHCP is “responsible for the conservation and preservation of the country’s historical legacies,” which is why it should be this agency that should approve any logo changes.

“Nitong mga nakaraang araw, parang sunod-sunod ang rebranding o pagpapalit ng logo ng mga ahensya ng pamahalaan,” she said. (In the past days, it seems that rebranding or changing logos has been a trend in government agencies.)˜

Under the proposed Senate bill, any government entity, including the military, may adopt appropriate coat-of-arms, administrative seals, logo, insignia, badges, patches, banners and initiate awards, citations, orders or decorations, as may be authorized by the Congress or the Office of the President, subject to the approval and recommendation of the NHCP.

Bangko Sentral’s gold Philippine Eagle, and the new logo for the state-owned Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) sparked controversy and drew both criticism and praise from the public.

“In a practical sense, official seals and logos are an important means of identifying a particular government agency and of recognizing the duties they perform,” she said. – Rappler.com