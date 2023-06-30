COA flags DILG’s airplane tickets, seminar venues procurement

National News
Commission on Audit

James Patrick Cruz
COA. The Commission on Audit in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, on October 2, 2018.

Rappler

The Commission on Audit says these expenditures were not included in the agency's Annual Procurement Plan

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for not complying with procurement laws on purchasing airline tickets and venues for seminars.

Based on the COA report, the DILG spent over P4.8 million on airplane tickets, while the DILG – Eastern Visayas shelled out over P2.9 million on venues for seminars.

The state auditor said these expenditures were not included in the agency’s Annual Procurement Plan (APP).

The state auditor asked the bids and awards committee of the concerned agency and regional office to include the purchase of airline tickets and venues for seminars/activities in the APP, including its mode of procurement.

According to the submitted comments of the DILG, the airline ticket requirements for 2023 have already been included in the updated APP as of March 2023.

The DILG also said that its Procurement Management Division – Administrative Service has drafted a memorandum which requires all operating units to submit the names of their designated official travel arrangers. – Rappler.com

