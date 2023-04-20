Moon not sighted: Ramadan ends on April 22

IFTAR. Muslims gather for their evening prayers and iftar, breaking the day’s fast at the Mohamad Mosque in Purok Palin, Labangal, General Santos City on April 16, 2023.

Teams from the Darul-Ifta' had been deployed to various locations in Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato City, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, Basilan, and Iligan City to observe the moon

COTABATO CITY, Philippines – The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ in the Philippines, which serves as the Islamic Advisory Council of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), declared Saturday, April 22, as the end of Ramadan.

The crescent moon was not sighted on Thursday, April 20, according to Sheik Abuhurarai Udasan, the Grand Mufti of the Bangsamoro region.

Teams from the Darul-Ifta’ had been deployed to various locations in Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato City, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, Basilan, and Iligan City to observe the moon, but no one confirmed seeing the crescent moon of the end of the month-long fasting using their telescopes.

GRAND. Muslims take part in the Grand Iftar at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City during a breaking of fast where free meals are given to the Muslim faithful. – Ferdinandh Cabrera / Rappler



This means that Muslims in the region will have one last Suhur or dawn meal on Friday, April 21, and will observe Eid’l Fitr a day later, which traditionally includes congregational prayers in wide spaces gatherings and family thanksgivings.

BARMM spokesman and Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo issued this statement: “A blessed Eid’l Fitr to everyone. As we break our fast to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, our ministry and I join the Muslim Ummah in the celebration of the Feast of Sacrifice. May Allah accept all our acts of devotion, worship, and sacrifices beyond this. However, may we carry the lessons of Ramadan which is that of sacrifice, empathy, compassion, and love all throughout the year. A blessed Eid’l Fitr to all.”

Malacanang earlier declared April 21, Friday, a regular holiday nationwide though in observance of Eid’l Fitr through Proclamation 201, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

He said it is necessary to declare the holiday “in order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, entails Muslims observing a month-long fast from dawn till sunset.

The end of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the moon, signaling the start of the following month, Shawwal.

Traditionally, the moon is determined by observing the sky post-sunset on the 29th day of month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting.

If the new moon is sighted, the succeeding day starts the month of Shawwal, celebrated as Eid’s Fitr, a festive event that indicates the end of Ramadan. But if the new moon is not seen, Ramadan is extended by another day. – Rappler.com

Ferdinandh Cabrera is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.