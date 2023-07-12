WATCH: Forum on the 7th anniversary of the Philippines’ Arbitral Award

MANILA, Philippines – Seven years after a historic ruling at the Hague, how is Manila defending its hard-fought win?
On Wednesday, July 12, on the anniversary of the award, the Stratbase Albert Del Rosario Institute hosts a town hall session featuring government officials, top diplomats assigned to Manila, and policy experts for an in-person discussion on the value of the arbitral tribunal’s ruling.
The first part of the town hall is co-organized by the Australian Embassy in the Philippines and features the ambassadors of Australia, Japan, the European Union, France, the United Kingdom, and India. Experts in policy and diplomacy will also be speaking in the morning.
The afternoon session, supported by the US Embassy in the Philippines, features discussions on US-Philippine relations, the Philippine military, and includes a talk by former Supreme Court senior associate Justice Antonio Carpio.
Watch the roundtables and discussions here.
MORNING SESSION: Maritime Security Cooperation in the Philippines and the Indo-Pacific
H.E. Hae Kyong (HK) Yu PSM
Ambassador, Australian Embassy in the Philippines
H.E. Koshikawa Kazuhiko
Ambassador, Embassy of Japan in the Philippines
H.E. Luc Véron
Ambassador, Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines
H.E. Laure Beaufils
Ambassador, British Embassy in the Philippines
H.E. Shambhu Kumaran
Ambassador, Embassy of India in the Philippines
Dr. Ronald Holmes
President, Pulse Asia Research, Inc., Full Professor, Department of Political Science and Development Studies, De La Salle University – Manila
Amb. Scot Marciel
Former US Ambassador for ASEAN Affairs and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Southeast Asia, former US Ambassador to Indonesia Senior Advisor, BowerGroupAsia
Dr. Wongi Choe
Professor and Head, Center for ASEAN–India Studies, Korea National Diplomatic Academy
Mr. Sotaro Ozaki
Director of Research Coordination, Japan Institute of International Affairs
Dr. Evan Laksmana
Senior Fellow for Southeast Asia Military Modernisation, International Institute for Strategic Studies
Hon. Ma. Theresa Lazaro
Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs
AFTERNOON SESSION: Strengthening Alliances and Strategic Partnerships to Defend the Rules-Based International Order
H.E. MaryKay Carlson
Ambassador, US Embassy in the Philippines
Col. Raymond Powell, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)
Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation (Project Myoushu), Stanford University, California, USA
Dr. Lowell Bautista
Associate Professor, School of Law, University of Wollongong, Australia
Justice Antonio Carpio
Former Senior Associate Justice, Supreme Court of the Philippines
Dr. Raul Pangalangan
Trustee, Stratbase ADR Institute; Former Dean, University of the Philippines College of Law; Former Director of Studies, The Hague Academy of International Law
Amb. Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez
Philippine Ambassador to the U.S.
– Rappler.com