NUJP: Philippine Star must clarify reported removal of columnist Mon Tulfo

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines calls on the newspaper to clarify the circumstances of Tulfo's removal, following allegations that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos had a say in it

MANILA, Philippines – The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) has urged the Philippine Star to address the reported removal of Mon Tulfo, who writes a popular column for the broadsheet.

“While Philippine Star management may see this as an internal matter, it also involves editorial freedom in an increasingly captured press. Among those in media, columnists and opinion writers have the most leeway and almost have a license to offend in the public interest,” the NUJP said in a statement on Friday, February 3.

[Statement] Respect editorial freedom



“We urge the newspaper’s editorial board to clarify the circumstances of Tulfo’s removal from the opinion page, especially in light of rumors and a Manila Times column alleging it happened because he had offended First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos,” the NUJP added.

A Manila Times column on Wednesday, February 1, alleged that Tulfo was removed the day after Marcos took issue with a social media post by Tulfo.

In the post, Tulfo accused her brother Martin Araneta of being “involved in smuggling in the piers,” particularly in onions.

“Ma’am, please don’t get mad at me. I’m just trying to help the BBM administration. Please check rumors that your brother Martin is involved in smuggling in the piers. Check before other reporters get hold of the rumors and have a field day. I’ve checked and it seems the rumors have basis,” Tulfo claimed to have texted Marcos.

Following this, Tulfo said that he and Marcos have since “parted ways” after years of friendship.

The Philippine Star has yet to issue any statement regarding Tulfo’s reported removal. Tulfo himself has not confirmed whether he was still connected with the broadsheet. – Lance Spencer Yu/Rappler.com