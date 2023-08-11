27 Navotas cops relieved over death of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KILLED. The family of 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar, the boy killed by cops in Navotas City, mans his wake in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran on August 9, 2023.

The Commission on Human Rights also conducts its own investigation into the teenager's killing

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 27 cops – one police officer and 26 non-commissioned officers – have been relieved from their posts following the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar in Navotas City on August 2.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Navotas City police chief Colonel Allan Umipig confirmed on Friday, August 11, that all 27 cops from Navotas City police sub-station 4 have been relieved. Umipig said the order took effect immediately.

Prior to that, the sub-station’s commander and one officer were already relieved by authorities. Umipig said the relieved cops will undergo refresher courses and trainings focusing on rules of engagement and the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s operations procedures.

“‘Yan ay pinagdagraanan ng lahat ng kapulisan, seminar bago pumasok at habang nasa kapulisan (All police undergo training, they join seminars before and while in the police service),” Umipig told Rappler. “‘Yong ibang kasamahan namin, nakakalimutan ‘yong mga ganyan (However, some of our fellow police tend to forget those procedures).”

On August 2, Baltazar was gunned down by cops while boarding a boat with his friend in a river near their house in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran. The police said they had mistaken the boy for the shooting suspect they were pursuing in the same village.

It took three hours before Baltazar’s lifeless body was recovered near the boat they boarded. A brain injury due to a gunshot wound in the head, with drowning as a contributing factor, were the causes of Baltazar’s death, according to forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun.

The replacement of the cops will be coming from the district mobile force battalion of the Northern Police District (NPD). When asked if the relieved cops can return to Navotas City once they finish the refresher courses, Umipig said their leadership has yet to discuss the matter.

Umipig also said the six police tagged in the boy’s killing are yet to be transferred to a different detention facility because Jemboy’s mother, Rodaliza, is scheduled to visit the cops. Rodaliza, an overseas Filipino worker from Qatar, just arrived in the country on Friday for her son’s wake.

Meanwhile, the Navotas City police chief also confirmed that an administrative case will be filed against the two ground commanders who served as heads of the six cops. Umipig also confirmed to Rappler that the criminal complaint has been lowered from homicide, to reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

The police chief explained they are still looking for more witness to aim for a higher sanction – or file plain homicide.

CHR’s separate probe

In a statement on Friday, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) expressed concern over the boy’s killing, saying that a separate probe is already ongoing. The commission has the constitutional mandate to investigate alleged abuses committed by government forces.

“In pursuance of our constitutional mandate, CHR is already conducting an independent motu proprio investigation into the incident. The investigation seeks to ensure accountability for the alleged arbitrary deprivation of life of a boy committed by State agents, particularly by six police officers of Navotas City police,” the CHR said.

The independent body also urged the PNP to remind cops on the appropriate use of force based on the police’s own operating procedures. Rule 6.2 of the PNP operations manual encourages the use of megaphones and similar instruments during actual police operations “to warn or influence the offender/s or suspect/s to stop and/or peacefully give up.”

In addition, rule 6.3 prohibits the use of warning shots, while rule 7.2 explicitly states that “the police officer must first issue a verbal warning before he could use force against an offender.”

“CHR extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim. And we hope that current investigations result in justice and accountability, as well as necessary reforms within the PNP to prevent similar incidents from happening. One death is one too many,” the CHR added. – Rappler.com