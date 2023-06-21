NBI arrests De Lima’s co-accused after alleged escape from detention

(1st UPDATE) Raymund Palad, Jad Dera’s lawyer, denies the allegations against his client and says Dera left his detention facility to look for a doctor because he felt ill

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Adrian “Jad” Dera, a co-accused of former senator Leila de Lima in her remaining drug case, was arrested by authorities on Wednesday, June 21, after he allegedly escaped from detention.

In a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, DOJ spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano confirmed Dera was arrested at around midnight Wednesday while on board a van of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). Six NBI security officers were also arrested.

Clavano said that “firearms, cash, and other contraband” were confiscated from Dera.

But in a briefing with reporters, Raymund Palad, Dera’s lawyer, denied the allegations against his client and said Dera left his detention facility to look for a doctor because he felt ill. Palad said his client had been allowed to leave the facility – as explained by the NBI’s marked vehicle and security escorts.

“We do not question the arrest made by the NBI on Dera and the escorts inside the NBI compound since they received information and saw that Dera was outside of the jail that night. That is their right to do so if they believed offenses were committed,” Palad told Rappler.

Dera’s lawyer added that according to his client’s family, the accused had been previously allowed to temporarily leave detention due to medical reasons. The lawyer also said the NBI has a record of Dera’s visits to the medical facility.

According to Clavano, they received “confidential information about the whereabouts of Dera, which prompted them to “inform the NBI that he was not in his detention center.” This, in turn, prompted the NBI, Clavano said, to create a task force whose members waited to nab Dera by the NBI gate.

“At around midnight, pumasok ‘yung mismong van na ‘yun, pinara ng mga NBI agents at doon nahanap si Jad Dera at ‘yung mga escorts niya.” (At around midnight, the van entered and was stopped by NBI agents who found Jad Dera and his escorts.)

Asked whether Dera escaped, Clavano said, “Well, yes. Tumakas (Escaped), with the connivance of the NBI officers who were with him – security officers and five job [order hires] of the security division.”

“I just want to emphasize na itong pangyayari na ito (that this incident) has revealed that there is this connivance between certain people in detention and those in the NBI that allow for them to temporarily go out of the detention center and come back in. So this would not have happened if there was no connivance,” Clavano told reporters.

Meanwhile, contrary to the DOJ’s information, Dera was arrested by authorities inside the NBI compound, his lawyer claimed. Palad also said they have yet to determine what complaint would be filed against his client, adding that they will answer any complaint that will be lodged.

Dera is among the co-accused of detained former senator Leila de Lima in her pending drug charge. Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 256 used to handle the pending drug charge, but since Presiding Judge Romeo Buenaventura had already inhibited, the case will be handled by another Muntinlupa court.

At the height of the drug allegations against De Lima, Dera was tagged by the DOJ as De Lima’s nephew. However, Dera’s camp denied the allegations and said he was an asset of the Philippine National Police. – Rappler.com