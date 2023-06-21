NBI arrests De Lima’s co-accused over new allegation

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Adrian “Jad” Dera, a co-accused in former senator Leila de Lima’s remaining drug charge, was arrested by authorities on Wednesday, June 21, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed.

In a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, DOJ spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano confirmed Dera’s arrest, adding six National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) security officers were also arrested. Clavano said the detainee was arrested at around 12 midnight while onboard an NBI van.

Among the confiscated items are “firearms, cash, and other contrabands,” the DOJ spokesperson said.

But in a briefing with reporters, Raymund Palad, Dera’s lawyer, denied the allegations against his client. Palad said Dera is not Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves’ alleged bagman, and denied that his client was arrested with over P25 million pesos.

According to Clavano, they received confidential information about Dera’s whereabouts, which prompted them to inform the NBI. This pushed the bureau to create a task force and wait for Dera at the NBI’s gate, where he was nabbed by NBI agents.

The DOJ spokesperson added that Dera allegedly escaped “with the connivance of the NBI officers who were with him.”

“I just want to emphasize na itong pangyayari na ito (that this incident) has revealed that there is this connivance between certain people in detention and those in the NBI that allow for them to temporarily go out of the detention center and come back in. So this would not have happened if there was no connivance,” Clavano told reporters.

Meanwhile, on the allegation that Dera is Teves’ bagman, Clavano said “it’s too early to give anything,” adding that “there’s absolutely no credibility yet to the information” he had received.

Dera’s explanation

However, Palad said Dera went out of his detention facility because he was brought to the hospital multiple times due to medical concerns. The lawyer also noted that the NBI has a record of Dera’s visits to the medical facility.

Contrary to the DOJ’s information, Dera was arrested by the authorities inside the NBI compound, his lawyer claimed. Palad also said they have yet to determine what complaint would be filed against his client, adding that they will answer any complaint that will be lodged.

Dera is among the co-accused of detained former senator Leila de Lima in her pending drug charge. Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 256 used to handle the pending drug charge, but since Presiding Judge Romeo Buenaventura had already inhibited, the case will be handled by another Muntinlupa court.

At the height of the drug allegations against De Lima, Dera was tagged by the DOJ as De Lima’s nephew. However, Dera’s camp denied the allegations and said he was an asset for the Philippine National Police. – Rappler.com