NBI files murder complaints vs Arnie Teves over Degamo slay

The suspended lawmaker has been the focus of the government’s joint task force investigating the March 4 assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed murder complaints against suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves on Wednesday, May 17, over the killing of governor Roel Degamo.

Teves had been the focus of the government’s joint task force investigating the March 4 assassination of the Negros Oriental governor.



Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said the NBI filed murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder complaints against the fugitive congressman.

The 11 other suspects – almost all former members of the military – are in the custody of the NBI.

The filing of the complaint was delayed by two days, after six of the 11 suspects became uncooperative when they were given new lawyers. (READ: Filing of murder complaints vs Teves delayed as suspects get new lawyers)

Teves, who left the country purportedly for medical reasons prior to the assassination, has yet to return to the Philippines long after the March 20 deadline set by House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Separate from the multiple murder complaint, the Department of Justice earlier said it was in the process of proscribing Teves as a terrorist.

Why it matters

While political killings continue to happen in the Philippines, it’s rare that a sitting governor is assassinated in broad daylight in his own home by what appears to be highly trained gunmen.

Aside from the method in Degamo’s killing, there were nine others killed and 16 injured that day – all civilians. Another civilian died on May 6, bringing the death toll to 10.

Degamo’s killing also brought national attention to the long-running problem of unsolved killings in Negros Island. It has stirred conversations on ending impunity and protecting human rights in Negros Oriental, issues that were rarely talked about in the province.

The Senate committee on dangerous drugs and public order held marathon hearings to investigate the Degamo assassination and other killings in Negros Oriental from April 17 to 19, and from May 10 to 11. They heard dozens of families of victims of unsolved killings, survivors, and cops who were used to be assigned to or currently serving in Negros Oriental.

The Senate investigation concluded on May 11 after five sessions. – Rappler.com