Philippines
disasters

NDRRMC reports 31 deaths due to Typhoon Odette

Vernise Tantuco
NDRRMC reports 31 deaths due to Typhoon Odette

TYPHOON ODETTE. Fallen trees caused by Typhoon Odette seen in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, Philippines, on December 17, 2021.

Philippine Coast Guard/Reuters

Three persons are reported injured, while one is missing

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Saturday, December 18, that the death toll from Typhoon Odette (Rai) had risen to 31.

Four people were confirmed dead, while 27 were reported to have died due to the typhoon. The 27 reports still need to be validated.

Below are the areas where the reported deaths occurred:

  • IloIlo – 1 death
  • Guimaras – 2 deaths
  • Negros Occidental – 1 death
  • Cebu – 16 deaths
  • Negros Oriental – 5 deaths
  • Bohol – 5 deaths
  • Bukdidnon – 1 death

There were also reports of three injured/ill persons and one missing person.

Odette was one of the deadliest tropical cyclones to hit the Philippines this year. After causing severe damage in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 12:40 pm on Saturday. – Rappler.com

Vernise Tantuco

Vernise Tantuco is on Rappler's Research Team, fact checking suspicious claims, wrangling data, and telling stories that need to be heard.
More from Vernise Tantuco

disasters

More on disasters

tropical cyclones in PH

More on tropical cyclones in PH

weather disturbances

More on weather disturbances