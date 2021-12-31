Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400

Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday, December 28, visited the communities in the coastal town of Tubigon, Bohol, one of the hardest hit provinces of super typhoon u201cOdetteu201d. Despite the inclement weather, VP Leni, together with Cong. Ed Chatto, Mayor William Hao, and other local officials, inspected the extent of the damage brought by the typhoon and discussed the rehabilitation and recovery efforts for the communities. VP Leni also heard from the residents and barangay officials themselves their ordeal. Odetteu2019s strong winds and heavy rains left the communities unrecognizable. Homes were flattened and there were debris all over. Boats were also washed ashore. u201cFamilies are still struggling to pick up the pieces and need a lot of help to rebuild their lives,u201d VP Leni wrote on Facebook where she also shared photos from Tubigon. VP Leni shared relief goods with the affected families and vowed to provide housing materials to help the families rebuild their homes. Photo by Aica Dioquino/OVP

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai has crossed the 400 mark, the disaster agency said on Friday, December 31, as officials in some hard-hit provinces appealed for more supplies of food, water and shelter materials about two weeks after the storm struck.

Rai was the 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year.

Reported deaths had reached 405, mostly due to drowning, fallen trees and landslides, Ricardo Jalad, chief of the national disaster agency, told a news conference. He said 82 were missing and 1,147 injured.

More than 530,000 houses were damaged, a third of which were totally wrecked, while damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at 23.4 billion pesos ($459 million), Jalad said.

The typhoon affected nearly 4.5 million people, including about 500,000 sheltering in evacuation centres, government data showed. It made landfall as a category 5 typhoon on Dec. 16, and left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Surigao del Norte, including the holiday island of Siargao, and the Dinagat Islands.

In central Philippine provinces, disaster and government officials have been grappling with inadequate relief supplies for thousands of residents still without power and water.

“It caused massive destruction and it was like a bomb was dropped in northern Bohol,” Anthony Damalerio, chief of Bohol province’s disaster agency, told Reuters.

A popular dive spot, Bohol reported 109 deaths and is seeking shelter kits, food and water, Damalerio said.

“Our problem is shelter, those who lost roofs, especially now that this is rainy season in the province,” Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas told ANC news channel.

Rai’s swath of destruction revived memories of typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013. – Rappler.com

