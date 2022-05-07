From ‘Leni Mobile’ to street fashion, Negrense artists banner political choices

PRETTY IN PINK. Bacolod residents don gowns designed by local artists for a street fashion show cum campaign event on May 6.

'This is just our industry’s way of showing our trust and support for Team Leni-Kiko' says volunteer artist Dwight Morana

BACOLOD, Philippines – Artists here staged a street fashion event on Friday, May 6 to drum up support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

“Rampa! Laban! Leni!” followed the artists’ engagement in Robredo’s last visit to the province on May 3, when she passed through Bago City and thanked her thousands of volunteers and their support groups.

Not content with requests for “rush“ creative projects like the Leni Mobile or creating giant installations during the Paglaum (Hope) grand rally in March, veteran and budding artists have made their stamp on lugaw (rice porridge) feeding sessions, marches, and caravans.

SYMBOL OF HOPE. Artists install the pink star of hope at the Paglaum Sports Complex, venue of Vice President Leni Robredo’s Bacolod grand rally in March. Photo by Aeson Baldevia

The fashion show in front of Artfull Gallery, along busy Lacson Street, featured gowns in different shades of pink.

But it also showcased more laid-back clothes and accessories for activities like flyering and house-to-house campaigns.

“Fashion is one of the industries greatly affected during the lockdowns and community restrictions,” said event organizer and stage director Dwight Morana, a leader of the Pink Fashion Circle of Negros.

Morana and Artfull Gallery’s creative manager Tey Sevilleno, have provided designs for t-shirts, ballers bands, and bags pushing the candidacies of Robredo and Pangilinan.

POLITICAL COLOR. Leni Robredo supporters proudly wear the campaign’s official color, pink.

PINK BEAUTIES. Bacolod residents don downs, dresses and casual wear in all shades of pink in Bacolod City as the group Pink Fashion for Leni take to the streets.

“This is just our industry’s way of showing our trust and support for Team Leni-Kiko because we strongly believe in [the slogan] Gobyernong Tapat, Angat Buhay Lahat (Honest Government, a Better Life for All),” Morana said.

Creatives and artists have become instrumental during this campaign season.

Visual artist Charlie Co said “the leadership is very important” and that artists do not trust politicians blindly.

“We hope Leni is aware that every time someone gets into power, those below can have a different view and they should keep on listening to those below,” Co said.

WARM WELCOME. Supporters of Leni Robredo surround the “Leni Mobile” in Bacolod City.

“We even finished the Leni Mobile in 4 hours flat when VP Leni visited us on May 3. We have never experienced such active and spirited volunteerism in any campaigns before,” Sevilleno said. – Rappler.com