Negros officials ask aid givers to coordinate with LGUs

Local government officials say they want to spread aid more equitably among communities.

BACOLOD CITY – Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo issued an advisory on Wednesday, Dec. 29, asking aid groups headed for Typhoon-battered towns and cities to coordinate activities with local government units.

‘This is not to curtail your right to choose your target beneficiaries but this is for your own safety,” Degamo posted on his Facebook page.

Aid groups, he said, should coordinate with the police, local disaster risk reduction management councils, emergency operations centers and barangay officials “to avoid any untoward incidents” during the conduct of their operations.

The governor said that coordination is needed to have an orderly, more rational spread of aid to survivors of Typhoon Odette.

He also urged the Philippine National Police in the province to address “the increasing number of people lining up along the highways, begging for assistance.”

RELIEF GOODS. Negros Oriental provincial workers pack relief goods for survivors of Typhoon Odette. Photo by Negros Oriental provincial information Office.

The governor said an initial investigation into reports of begging “revealed these people already received more assistance as compared to those from other areas.”

“Some are just taking advantage of the situation,” Degamo said.

Degamo’s move followed that of other LGUs, like Sipalay City in Negros Occidental, that asked aid groups as early as Dec. 22 to coordinate their activities.

“We are very grateful to all those with big hearts who continue to send aid to Sipalaynons,” Mayor Gina Lizares said in the local Ilonggo language. “We would like to request our private donors to have your donations listed by our Emergency Operations Center so we can thank you properly.”

Lizares also said the coordination would allow the city government to guide aid givers for a more equitable distribution among barangays. – Rappler.com