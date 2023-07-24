SONA 2023: What does a ‘New Philippines’ mean in Marcos Year 2?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OATH-TAKING CEREMONY. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administers the oath of office to newly promoted generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a ceremony at Malacañang on June 19, 2023.

Weeks before his second SONA, President Marcos launches his administration's ‘brand of governance,’ even as polls show economic issues as the topmost concern of Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expects Filipinos to understand the “significant progress” of his administration on various areas when he delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

Days before his SONA, the President said in a media interview that he expected his SONA to help the public to figure out if his administration has been delivering on its pledges.

“That’s what I want to explain to people: that we have made significant progress. We can see the difference now not only in terms of how the systems work, how the government works, it is also in how we are now seen or judged in the international community,” he said in the July 19 interview.

In his inaugural SONA, Marcos painted his idea of a modern statesman: He pushed for the modernization of government while still clinging on to vestiges of the past through bills on the mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and National Service Training Program (NSTP) or those that harkened back to the regime of his father and namesake, the dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

The 2022 SONA was different for another reason – up until that point, Marcos has been painfully vague over his plans and vision for the country, and even on his stand on key issues such as the country’s foreign policy.

With over a year of the Marcos administration, what does the 2023 SONA – and the rest of his second year – have in store for Filipinos?

Inflation as top concern

A year after assuming power – both as chief executive and agriculture chief – economic issues remain the top concern of most Filipinos, according to a June 2023 Pulse Asia Research, Incorporated survey. Majority of those surveyed (63%) said “controlling inflation” was a topmost concern, followed by increasing the pay of workers (44%), creating more jobs (31%), reducing the poverty of many Filipinos (30%), and fighting graft and corruption (25%).

Making food available and affordable for all Filipinos had always been a key promise of Marcos. This is perhaps most exemplified by his promise to bring down the price of rice to P20/kilo – deemed by many as a pipe dream. The concurrent agriculture chief, thus far, is far from achieving that promise.

Inflation, or the rate by which the prices of commodities rise, has eased in recent months, following a high in the early months of 2023. Public approval of how the Marcos administration has been handling inflation has also improved, according to Pulse Asia.

“There’s still a long way to go. We continue to work on the economy to make sure that our basics, our macroeconomic basics are in place,” said Marcos in an interview in late June 2023.

RICE QUEUE. People line up to buy NFA rice sold at P25 per kilo during the last day of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo diskwento caravan at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds in Cebu City on February 28, 2023. JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ

At the one-year mark of his administration, Marcos agreed with the “incomplete” grade for agriculture that an analyst had given him. Recently, the agriculture department released its Masagana agriculture roadmap towards self-sufficiency by 2028.

Since the 2022 SONA, Marcos’ position on several key issues became clearer. Like his predecessor, he continues to insist that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has no business probing Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war. He has also has also resumed close ties with the United States but without alienating China – a seeming marriage of the foreign policies of his two immediate predecessors, Duterte and the late Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

In his 2022 SONA, Marcos said, “On the area of foreign policy, I will not preside over any process that will abandon even one square inch of territory of the Republic of the Philippines to any foreign power.”

Yet even as the Marcos administration hyped the country’s renewed ties with China and better communication over tensions in the West Philippine Sea, Beijing has continued its aggressive moves in the key waterway.

Defending the country’s territory against foreigners was among the least pressing concerns for Filipinos, according to the same Pulse Asia survey – an indication, perhaps, that the Marcos administration has been doing well in that regard. “I think it’s one thing that people perceive that he’s doing…. People think that it’s being acted on,” Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes said in a July 17 interview with Rappler.

SONA preparations

Over 2,000 guests are expected to attend this year’s SONA. On top of the legislators, the guest list includes Marcos administration officials, past presidents, and members of the diplomatic corps. Health precautions related to COVID-19 are also noticeably less stringent – COVID-19 tests are no longer required, so long as attendees are vaccinated. Days before the SONA, Marcos lifted the state of public health emergency due to COVID-19.

Some 22,000 police will be deployed across Metro Manila alone for the SONA. Protests are expected to take place along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, the major thoroughfare closest to Batasan Road where the House of Representatives complex is located.

Combined elements of the Quezon City Police District conduct civil disturbance maneuvers as part of the security preparation for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., State of the Nation Address on July 24, at Camp Karingal Headquarters in Quezon City on July 7, 2023.

This year, Radio Television Malacanang is spearheading the SONA coverage. RTVM is tasked with documenting and broadcasting the president’s activities. Last year, it was presidential godson turned Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Paul Soriano who called the shots.

‘Bagong Pilipinas’

With just days to go before the SONA, the Marcos administration released to the public a July 3 memorandum circular directing government agencies and corporations to incorporate “Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) – in their programs, activities and projects.

Malacañang said that the catchphrase, which has its own logo, is the “administration’s brand of governance and leadership campaign, which calls for a deep and fundamental transformation in all sectors of society and government and fosters the government’s commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery.”

Malacañang has yet to give the specifics of this campaign beyond its general concept. The President will likely expound on this during his speech.

Rebranding has been a recurring activity in the last weeks of Marcos’ first year in office, and includes the controversial “Love the Philippines” tourism campaign and the widely criticized new Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) logo.

Marcos is due to arrive at the Batasan shortly before 4 pm then deliver the SONA shortly thereafter. The Executive is expected to submit to Congress its proposed 2024 budget within weeks of the address. – Rappler.com