New top cops for four Western Visayas provinces

TOP COPS. Col. Gilbert Gorero (right) salutes Police Regional Office Western Visayas (PRO6) Director Brig. Gen. Flynn E. Dongbo as he relinquishes the Iloilo police provincial director post to Col. Adrian V. Acollador (center) in Camp Martin Delgado, Iloilo City on Monday (Jan. 10, 2022).

New appointments beat start of election period ban on personnel movement

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – The Philippine National Police in Region 6 turned over four provincial commands in Western Visayas to new chiefs on Monday, January 10 at its Camp Martin Delgado headquarters, Iloilo City.

PNP Region 6 information office, Lt. Col. Arnel M Solis on Tuesday, January 11, said Colonel Adrian V Acollador, former chief of the PNP regional operations division, replaced Col. Gilbert T Gorero as head of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office.

Col. Richard B Baluis, the regional police comptroller, took over from Col. Pablito B Asmod Jr at the Guimaras Police Provincial Office.

In Antique, Col. Alexander G Mariano replaced Col. Roy B Parena as provincial police chief. Col. Leo B Pamittan replaced Col. Romy I Palgue as Negros Occidental head of the province’s police office.

Mariano and Pamittan are from the Camp Crame National Headquarters.

Solis said the reshuffle is part of the PNP’s career enhancement program, which tries to move around senior officials in key positions after more than a year of service.

Region 6 Police Director, Brig. Gen. Flynn E Dongbo, said the revamp took effect on January 8, just before the start of the election period.

Personnel movement during the election period is banned unless authorized by the Commission on Elections.

Solis said Mariano was not able to attend the ceremony due to new travel requirements from Manila to Iloilo City. – Rappler.com