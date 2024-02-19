New witnesses expose homosexual abuses, exploitation in Quiboloy’s group, SMNI

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – More former followers of embattled Davao-based preacher Apollo Quiboloy stepped forward to expose alleged homosexual practices, human trafficking, labor exploitation, and other physical abuses in the religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

Before the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality on Monday, February 19, witness “Rene” alleged that he was sexually abused by one of KOJC’s male department heads.

Rene, who broke into tears, alleged that Quiboloy’s associate forced him to engage in homosexual acts, claiming it had the approval of Quiboloy.

He claimed to have written to Quiboloy through another associate of the preacher, but his complaint fell on deaf ears.

Rene also told the committee that he once served as a researcher at SMNI without pay and was made to do street-level solicitations after his media work.

At SMNI, he said a female executive slapped him on several occasions.

Another witness, “David,” told senators he worked as a cameraman for SMNI and even covered events at Malacañang, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

Both witnesses alleged they neither received salaries nor benefits from SMNI, doing so because they believed they were serving God.

Rene said he was once convinced that Quiboloy was the “appointed son of God” and the “owner of the universe.”

The witnesses said KOJC workers who were given work at SMNI were mostly exploited like them.

Aside from his media work at SMNI, Rene said he begged on the streets and was given a daily quota of P3,000.

There were many minors, with ages ranging from 13 to 16 years old, who were made to beg on the streets.

Initially, Rene said they were promised free education as members, but were told to stop going to school and leave their families the moment they became KOJC workers.

During certain periods of the year, such as special occasions, Rene said he was given a quota of P1.5 million in four months.

He said failure to meet the quota resulted in sanctions, ranging from hard work to torture, and alleged that Quiboloy slapped and hit him on several occasions. He said he and other KOJC workers feared Quiboloy and the preacher’s associates.

He also claimed to have witnessed one of Quiboloy’s helicopters landing at a KOJC property in Davao City, with various firearms taken from a bag and laid out on the ground.

Rappler will update this story as the Senate committee investigation was ongoing as of posting time. – Rappler.com