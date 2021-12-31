News anchor Julius Babao leaves ABS-CBN after 28 years

GOODBYE. Babao bids farewell in his last appearance on 'TV Patrol.' Courtesy of ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines – Longtime news anchor Julius Babao announced on Friday, December 31, his decision to leave ABS-CBN to pursue opportunities outside of the broadcast giant.

“Dito sa ABS-CBN, natupad ang mga pangarap ko sa buhay (I achieved my goals in life here at ABS-CBN),” Babao shared in a short segment at the end of Friday’s TV Patrol episode.

“Sa mga viewers na nakasama ko sa aking paglaki sa harap ng inyong mga telebisyon at radyo, hindi ko po mararating ang kinatatayuan ko ngayon kung hindi po dahil sa inyo,” he added.

(To the viewers who’ve been with me as I grew up in front of your televisions and radios, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am now if it weren’t for you.)

“[Julius] embodied the company’s mission of service for 28 years by reporting on important national issues and events, producing unflinching exposés of abuses that benefited the helpless, and serving Filipinos in need of various types of assistance through his TV and radio programs…. We respect his decision to pursue his professional career outside of ABS-CBN and wish him well in his future pursuits,” ABS-CBN News said in a statement released after the episode.

Prior to Babao’s announcement, his co-news anchor Karen Davila also shared kind words for her colleague in an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 29.

“Kapamilyas come and go but our hearts remain bonded for life. I pray and believe for better times ahead for ABS-CBN. We are strong. Bilog ang mundo at alam ko, magkikita tayong muli (The world is round, and I know we’ll see each other again). Wishing you well Julius!” she wrote.

Babao began his broadcast journalism career in ABS-CBN in 1993, and over the years has anchored the channel’s major news programs, most notably TV Patrol, Bandila, and Teleradyo Balita.

Babao will make his final broadcast on Teleradyo Balita on Sunday, January 2. – Rappler.com