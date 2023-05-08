No court resolution yet on Leila de Lima’s bid for temporary freedom

DETAINED. Senator Leila de Lima flashes 'De Lima' sign, a symbol of her defiance towards the Duterte regime, as cops escort her to a drug case hearing at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on June 13, 2022.

Even if Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 204 acquits De Lima on one of the remaining charges on May 12, the former lawmaker will still have to wait for resolution of her pending bail petition

MANILA, Philippines – Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 256 has yet to issue its resolution on former senator Leila de Lima’s petition for bail – one of the key factors in the former lawmaker’s bid for temporary freedom.

The Muntinlupa court was expected to release its resolution on Monday, May 8, on the petition for bail filed by the former lawmaker’s camp. However, the court opted to conduct a hearing after the prosecution filed a formal offer of evidence on April 11.

In an order dated May 5, Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 256 Presiding Judge Romeo Buenaventura said there was a need to “appropriately rule on the offer of evidence,” noting “inconsistencies” in the marking of the offered evidence.

The court did not release its resolution for bail on Monday.

Even if the other Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 204 acquits De Lima on one of the remaining charges on Friday, May 12, the former lawmaker will still have to wait for resolution of her pending bail petition. She has been in detention for six years.

