‘No vax, no entry’ in Cebu City’s indoor establishments

TARGET. With the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Cebu residents receiveu00a0vaccine boosteru00a0shots at a vaccination site near Cebu City Hall. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Cebu City residents will have to present their vaccine cards before entering indoor venues

CEBU, Philippines – Unvaccinated residents will not be allowed in indoor establishments in this city starting Wednesday, January 19.



Mayor Mike Rama signed Executive Order No. 157 on Wednesday afternoon allowing only fully-vaccinated persons to enter indoor places within Cebu City.

“In general only COVID-19 fully vaccinated persons, ages twelve (12) to seventeen (17) and above are allowed to enter close and indoor venues and establishments,” read the new EO.

The new EO also outlined guidelines for the strict observance and enforcement of Alert Level 3 in Cebu City until January 31.

This comes after the Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH7) confirmed the presence of the more infectious Omicron variant in Cebu.



Currently, there have been at least 22 Omicron variant cases detected in Cebu City and province.

LOOK: Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama released his latest executive order on Wednesday, January 19, outlining guidelines on the observance of the Alert Level 3 status in the city.



The city will now have a “No Vaccine Card, No Entry in Establishment” policy. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/3RWwsvlm34 — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) January 19, 2022

According to the DOH, as of January 18, Cebu City reported 564 new coronavirus cases. The city now has 3,709 active cases for a positivity rate of 42.86%.

“This isn’t just about Alert Level 3. Knowing how contagious Omicron is, the best thing we have is our executive order, entitled OPLAN Puyo Gihapon (Stay Home Again), meaning if you’ve got nothing worth doing, just stay at home,” Rama said in a press conference on Wednesday, January 19.

Children below the ages of 11, who are not yet qualified to get vaccinated, are strictly prohibited from leaving their homes unless it is for emergencies.

Despite this, Rama clarified that there would be no implementation of the “No vax, No ride” policy. Currently, the said policy is being implemented in Metro Manila.

“If it will be implemented as a national policy by LTO and LTFRB, that would be their mandate, we really won’t argue with them,” Rama said.

As of January 18, Cebu City has fully vaccinated 58.90% of its total population, or at least 543,400 out of 964,169 residents. – Rappler.com