DOH eyes jabs for first 8% of Northern Mindanao’s kids starting on Valentine’s Day

Children aged 5 to 11-years old receive vaccine against COVID-19 during the start of the pediatric vaccination in San Juan on February 7, 2022. Angie de Silva/Rappler

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) in Northern Mindanao moved towards giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to hundreds of thousands of children, ages 5 to 11, in the region starting this Valentine’s Day.

Health officials said they aim to give nearly 8% of Northern Mindanao’s children who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination within the next few days, beginning on February 14.

Northern Mindanao, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), has 730,947 children with ages ranging from five to 11 years old. The DOH has aimed to inoculate all of them.

Dr. Jose Llacuna Jr., DOH Northern Mindanao chief, said at least 73,094 of the region’s COVID-19 vaccination-eligible children have been counted as among those with comorbidities.

Officials said the parents or guardians of children with comorbidities need to seek pediatric clearance first before they could be given their jabs.

Some 57,000 Pfizer vaccine doses are scheduled to be flown into the region on Friday, February 12, enough to give jabs to 7.7% of the targeted children’s population in Northern Mindanao.

Only the Pfizer vaccine obtained emergency-use authorization from the Foods and Drugs Administration (FDA) for children as of this posting.

Dr. Patricia Gaid, a pediatrician and head of the Capitol University Medical Center’s vaccination program, said only 10 micrograms per dose would be administered to children. For adults, each dose is 30 micrograms.

Llacuna said the DOH has noted an increase in the number of children getting hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections, hence, they “must get vaccinated.”

Llacuna said the health department and local governments would set up vaccination sites exclusively for children to avoid mixups.

The last thing health officials want are for chilldren to get vaccine doses intended for adults.

“We have separate venues for children getting vaccinated. There are measures in place to make sure that we do this safely,” Llacuna said.

As an added fail-safe, city health officials said children would even have separate and exclusive sets of vaccinators, all trained to deal with kids and those with tantrums.

Llacuna appealed to parents and guardians to bring their children to the vaccination centers in the region, pointing out that scientific data prove that the vaccines work.

Of the first 10,000 vaccinated children in Metro Manila, only one showed skin rashes after inoculation, said Dr. Gaid.

“The child was simply given medicine, and was sent home after hours of observation,” Gaid said. – Rappler.com