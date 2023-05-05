Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla dies at 78

The League of Provinces of the Philippines describes the late Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla as 'paragon of public service' and 'tireless and resolute in serving our people without fear or favor'

MANILA, Philippines – Nueva Vizcaya Governor Carlos Padilla died on Friday morning, May 5, due to a heart attack. He was 78.

This news was confirmed by Padilla’s children and Dr. Anthony Cortez, the provincial health officer.

Through a resolution, the League of Provinces of the Philippines paid tribute to the public official.

The league described Padilla, who is currently serving his third and last term as provincial chief executive as a “paragon of public service” and “tireless and resolute in serving our people without fear or favor.”

As a governor, Padilla stood against large scale mining in his province. In 2016, he condemned the Australian mining company OceanaGold Philippines Incorporated.

Padilla started his political career in 1975 when he served as mayor of then undivided municipality of Dupax, Nueva Vizcaya. The old town of Dupax was split into three namely, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur and Alfonso Castañeda.

In 1978, he was among the the eight Assemblymen elected to represent Cagayan Valley in the Interim Batasang Pambansa. Under the restored Congress in 1987, he was also elected to represent Nueva Vizcaya.

During his stint as a lawmaker, he authored the landmark law Free High School Act of 1988 that ensures free high school education for every Filipino, and RA 6728, providing various forms of government assistance to students and teachers in private education, among others. – Rappler.com