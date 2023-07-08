Amando Doronila, journalist more than anything else

'I must say that no one, so far as I’ve observed, has practiced our profession more admirably,' says veteran journalist Vergel Santos of the late Amando Doronila

If I were asked to name one person in my profession – just name, off the top of my head and for no reason at all – it would be Amando Doronila. That’s how much he has occupied my consciousness. Asked now to say something on his passing – today, at age 95, bless him and us for him – I am so overwhelmed by my own thoughts of him I rather find it hard sorting them for the purpose.

It was easier the last time I was asked about him, only this year, on the occasion of the launch of his last book, the second part of his memoir – a virtual launch, from Australia, where he resided, in Canberra, upon retiring, and had lived and worked, in Melbourne, during the Martial Law years. Here’s what I managed:

I've known Amando Doronila for all my longer than half a century as a journalist – known him both as a colleague, on the same or different news organizations, and as a close friend. It was a relationship broken only when for more than a decade, during the dictatorship, he worked…in Australia…. I must say that no one, so far as I’ve observed, has practiced our profession more admirably. It particularly struck me that when the rule was not to report beyond what you see and hear (in the mistaken appreciation of objectivity), Doronila’s breadth of view gave his journalism such ever deeper meaning as to afford his readers a better sense of what’s happening in their lives as citizens of one community, of one nation. Such is his place in the history of Philippine journalism that it would have been a supreme default if his life had not been set down for posterity. He must be thanked for his memoir.

That was easy enough to put together: I looked up suitable things in the designated compartment in my mind and produced the blurb. But for professional descendants who missed observing him in action or working with him, nothing would be more instructive than his actual writings (although I don’t know that these had been compiled – and, if I may suggest, annotated, to situate them).

Me – I’m fortunate to have not only worked but been such friends with him – though I’m younger by 18 years, more than half a generation – that I could observe him intimately. Our relationship passed three stages.

The first was a very brief one, but it allowed us to hit it off. We were on the same newspaper, The Manila Chronicle, when Martial Law came down, throwing me, a dispensable copy editor, out of work and him, our new editor-in-chief, in prison – he had already made his mark at the sister dailies Times and Mirror to deserve that. Set free after a few months, he came to say goodbye – he was exiling himself to Australia, to work for The Age.

At that stage our relationship was bridged only by correspondence, itself rare, but the next stage would define it, see it grow close enough to accommodate shouting matches as all part of it – in a marriage, those would be the spats, and our relationship was akin to that.

His good newspaperman’s nose told him it was time to risk coming home, and did so to catch the snap election that the dictator Ferdinand Marcos would rig against Cory Aquino and inspire the million-strong People Power vigil on EDSA that would bring him down and boot him into exile in Hawaii, all that happening in February 1986.

Doronila had by then joined the newly revived Manila Times, which I edited. He wrote “News Analysis” — that’s what it was precisely called – a daily deciphering of the current events for their deeper meanings, their consequential effects on people’s lives.

He brought upon that new form his long and widely admired experience as a reporter and his extensive readings on relevant studies – politics, economics, history. Going over his piece, I once teased him suggesting that a more recent historical analogy might be suitable than one involving the Habsburgs or Hapsburgs – whichever his preferred spelling. He barked back, “Nothing is more appropriate in comparison!” I said nothing more, and proceeded to brush up on my Habsburgs, who ruled across Europe, after all, for eight centuries in various parts from the 13th century.

After troubles at the Times, we jumped on the revived Chronicle, the newspaper where we first found each other, and played reversed roles: he was the editor, I was number two to him, as executive editor.

The News Analysis went with him wherever he went for the rest of his life as a journalist, although appropriated, and depreciated, by others. – Rappler.com