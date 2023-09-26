Trust for Marcos, Duterte wavered but remained high – Octa

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Adult Filipinos from the lower classes give Marcos and Duterte their highest performance ratings for the July 2023 'Tugon ng Masa' survey

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte continue to enjoy the trust of the majority of adult Filipinos in the second quarter of 2023, despite a slight faltering in ratings, according to a survey conducted by Octa Research.

Marcos still maintained a big majority in the trust ratings nationwide at 75%, although this was lower than the 83% he had in Octa’s March 2023 survey.

Meanwhile, most of the respondents or 82% of adult Filipinos trusted Duterte, also slightly lower from the Vice President’s trust rating of 87% in the March 2023 survey.

The latest Octa Research “Tugon ng Masa” survey conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,200 male and female probability respondents from July 22-26. Respondents were aged 18 years and above.

Marcos garnered the highest trust from adults in the National Capital Region, while Duterte, a former Davao City mayor, got her highest trust rating in Mindanao.

Senate President Migz Zubiri garnered a trust rating of 56%, while House Speaker Martin Romualdez got a 54% trust rating.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo’s trust rating dropped from 39% to 27%.

Lower classes satisfied with President, VP

According to the survey, adult Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of top government officials.

Both the President and the Vice President seemed to capture the demands and imagination of the lower classes.

The survey reported that Marcos’ highest satisfaction rating came from Class D at 71% and Class E at 72%. Filipinos from the Class ABC gave Marcos the lowest satisfaction rating at 62%.

Duterte, on the one hand, garnered a satisfaction rating of 91% from Class E, her highest, while her lowest rating at 73% came from Class ABC.

Despite retaining high performance ratings, these decreased from the previous survey conducted last March. Marcos and Duterte had a decrease of nine percentage points and two percentage points in performance rating respectively.

The “Tugon ng Masa” survey has a ±3% margin of error at a 95% confidence level. – Rappler.com