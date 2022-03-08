Guiguinto official says UniTeam rally tarps did not violate Comelec rules

UniTeam campaign tarps near the Guiguinto town hall in Bulacan

Guiguinto information officer Rene Villanueva says campaigns with scheduled events are allowed tarpaulin displays within five days before the campaign rally until 24 hours after the event

CLARK FREEPORT, Philippines – UniTeam campaign tarpaulins seen near the municipal hall of Guiguinto town, Bulacan on Monday, March 7 did not violate any Commission on Elections (COMLEC) rules, according to the town’s information officer.

A Twitter user tagged the Comelec and Rappler on a post that said banners of UniTeam presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte could be seen on the walls of the municipal hall.

Hello po, ask ko lang po kung bakit meron pong tarps ng certain candidate sa Munisipyo kung according po sa Comelec Resulution no. 10730 na pinababawal po ang pagkakabit ng anumang eleksyon material sa pampublikong lugar. Guiguinto Municipal Hall.

@COMELEC @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/RiSXeFyKlO — 'aρετη 🇺🇦 (@eigenlebenph) March 6, 2022

Guiguinto information officer Rene Villanueva told Rappler on Tuesday, March 8, that the municipal government had asked the Comelec to confirm if these kind of displays are authorized.

Comelec Resolution No. 10730 allows campaign tarpaulins to be displayed within five days before the campaign rally and removed within 24 hours after the event, Villanueva pointed out.

“Sa ruling ng Comelec allowed silang mag display ng tarpaulins nila dahil may naka set na party rally,” the town information chief said. (The Comelec allows campaigns to display their tarpaulins if they have scheduled rallies.)

In Tagalog, he said the UniTeam organizers, not the town government, installed the tarps.

Villanueva said the local government took down the tarps on Monday, a work day, but returned these in time for the Tuesday, March 8 rally.

As soon as the rally ended, town crew took down the banners, he added.

Villanueva also clarified that the tarps were not actually displayed at the municipal hall but in nearby areas and along the pathways leading to the oval where the UniTeam held its rally.

The Uniteam candidates visited different towns in Bulacan as part of their March 9 campaign sortie. – Rappler.com

Joann Manabat is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.